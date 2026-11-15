Prince Harry Visits Ukraine for Fourth Time, Meets Wounded Veterans in Lviv

Prince Harry wrapped up an unannounced weekend visit to Ukraine, his fourth since the war began, meeting wounded veterans at the Superhumans Centre in Lviv and attending Invictus Games trials.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wrapped up an unannounced weekend visit to Ukraine on Sunday, his fourth trip to the country since the war started and his second time in the western city of Lviv.

He met with patients and staff at the Superhumans Centre, an orthopedic clinic that treats wounded military personnel and civilians, and attended trials for the Invictus Games. During the visit, Harry hailed wounded Ukrainian veterans as society's role models and said they need to continue receiving support from Kyiv. We have invested in them before they put the uniform on and we must invest with them once the uniform comes off, Harry said during the Invictus Games trials.

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Invictus Games Trials Inspire Ukrainian Veterans

The event is a Paralympic-style competition he founded to inspire military veterans around the world to overcome battlefield injuries. Harry, a British Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, watched wheelchair rugby players clash on Saturday. He also saw pickleball players, many with prosthetic limbs, compete for a chance to represent Ukraine at next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

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The Duke of Sussex grabbed a paddle and teamed up with a player with an amputated arm as they competed against two men who had each lost a leg. I asked him to play and he did not refuse, said Oleksandr, a 49-year-old veteran from Odesa with an amputated leg. He talks to people, he is not like a royal personage. He loves ordinary people.

He is completely different. Harry also hailed the resilience of Ukrainians and expressed hope that the war would soon end. The rest of the world will continue to support you, he said. In my mind you have already won.

Duke Meets Drone-Evacuated Hero Of Ukraine

Harry met Kostiantyn Vlasenko, who was the first Ukrainian airlifted by drone from the front lines near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. Harry called Vlasenko impressive, to which the soldier replied, stubborn. Vlasenko was seriously wounded in combat in February with injuries that eventually forced the amputation of both his feet, one of which he performed himself, according to the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who awarded him the Hero of Ukraine honor, the nation's highest honor.

Vlasenko maintained his position for 232 days hiding from the Russians and relaying important observations to his fellow troops until he was flown out in early October. I have a huge amount of admiration and respect for you, Harry told him. The visit underscored Harry's continued commitment to supporting wounded veterans and highlighted the ongoing needs of those affected by the war in Ukraine.