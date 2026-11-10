Prince Harry Speaks at European Parliament on Digital Safety for Children

Prince Harry addresses social media firms at the European Parliament urging greater transparency and parental access to deceased children's devices during the Lost Screen Memorial opening in Brussels on Nov. 10, 2026.

Prince Harry addressed a packed audience at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, delivering a poignant plea for social media giants to overhaul their safety protocols for minors. The Duke of Sussex spoke during the official opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, a powerful installation designed to highlight the devastating consequences of online harm on young lives. His appearance marked his first public engagement since news broke regarding the arrest of his father, Prince Philip, on suspicion of possessing images of child abuse, a scandal that surfaced the previous month.

Prince Harry Advocates for Parental Device Access

The Duke of Sussex used his platform to demand immediate and concrete changes from technology companies, specifically targeting their refusal to grant parents access to the digital footprints of their deceased children. He argued that these corporations are prioritizing privacy policies over the fundamental right of families to understand the circumstances surrounding their children's deaths, particularly in cases of suicide. Harry stated that parents are often forced to wait for years, sometimes up to eight years, to access their child's phone due to these restrictive corporate rules.

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He emphasized that this delay prevents grieving families from knowing the truth about what happened to them online, describing the current situation as morally unacceptable. The prince called for social media platforms to be more transparent and helpful to parents seeking to investigate the digital lives of their loved ones. His comments directly challenged the industry standard that often locks families out of crucial evidence long after a tragedy has occurred.

Meghan Markle Withdraws Due to Emotional Strain

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was originally scheduled to speak alongside her husband at the Brussels event but withdrew at the last minute due to emotional difficulties. A person familiar with her reasoning confirmed that she did not feel strong enough emotionally to participate in the high-profile appearance. Despite her withdrawal from the speaking role, she still accompanied her husband to the European Parliament to show support during the opening ceremony.

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The couple's joint presence was significant given the timing, which coincides with the recent legal proceedings involving Harry's father in a Florida courtroom. Prince Philip, aged 82, appeared in court on Friday charged with possessing child sexual abuse material, allegations he has strongly denied and labeled as sick lies. The emotional weight of these family matters clearly impacted the Duchess, leading to her decision to remain in the background rather than take the stage.

Lost Screen Memorial Highlights Digital Tragedies

The Lost Screen Memorial, located within the European Parliament, features replicas of oversized smartphones, each displaying the photo of a deceased child on its home screen. This striking visual installation serves as a somber reminder of the human cost of unregulated digital environments and the failures of social media safety measures. The event brought together grieving families, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the urgent need for reform in the digital space.

Prince Harry was seen comforting Sandra Spitaels during the exhibition, a mother whose teenage son Glenn committed suicide in 2017 after facing severe online harassment. Spitaels has been a vocal advocate for digital safety, sharing her personal tragedy to highlight the gaps in current protection systems for minors. The presence of such families underscored the real-world impact of the policies Harry was criticizing, moving the discussion from abstract ethics to immediate human suffering.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

During the panel discussion titled Beyond Promises, Building a Digital Future that Works for Children, Prince Harry and Emilio Puccio, Secretary General of the European Parliament Intergroup on Children's Rights, outlined specific demands for the tech industry. Harry urged companies to stop showing children content they would not allow their own children to see, advocating for a universal standard of care. He insisted that transparency must become a core operational value for social media firms, rather than an afterthought.

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The Duke's speech concluded with a direct appeal to corporations to change their practices before more lives are lost. He highlighted that waiting for regulatory mandates is insufficient, as the speed of digital harm outpaces legislative processes. The event marked a significant moment in the ongoing debate over digital safety, with Prince Harry leveraging his global influence to pressure Silicon Valley into immediate action. The European Parliament continues to explore legislative measures that could enforce these changes, aiming to create a safer online environment for the next generation.