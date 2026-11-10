Prince Harry and Meghan attend Brussels memorial in first public appearance since her father's arrest

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared together at the European Parliament for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial. Harry urged tech companies to be more transparent about children's safety on social media.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made their first public appearance together on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

The appearance came after the arrest of Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr., on suspicion of possessing images of child abuse. The couple attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial. Harry spoke at the event and urged technology companies to be more transparent about issues involving children. The memorial honors children who have died as a result of harm suffered on social media.

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Meghan Withdraws From Memorial Speech

It features replicas of oversized smartphones, with the photo of a deceased child on each home screen. Meghan had been scheduled to speak alongside Harry but withdrew from speaking. A person familiar with her reasoning said she was not strong enough emotionally. She still accompanied her husband to the event and was seen comforting Sandra Spitaels, right, as they attended an exhibition at the memorial opening.

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The allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. surfaced last month. He appeared in a Florida courtroom on Friday charged with possessing child sexual abuse material. The 82-year-old has previously strongly denied the allegations, labelling them as sick lies. Harry appeared emotional during his speech.

He urged social media companies to avoid showing children content they would not show their own children. He also called on the companies to be more transparent and helpful to parents. He specifically mentioned parents seeking access to their children's devices and social media accounts to understand what happened to them online.

Harry Urges Tech Transparency For Parents

For many parents, even though their child killed themselves, they have had to wait years, in some instances, eight years, to get access to their child's phone, Harry said. Because of the company's privacy policies, the parents were blocked from finding out how their child died. That cannot be right, he said. The event was held at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The memorial is called the Lost Screen Memorial. The opening took place on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Harry and Meghan's appearance was their first public outing since the arrest of Thomas Markle Sr. The charges against him were filed in Florida. He has denied the allegations.

Meghan, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, did not speak at the event. She was present alongside Harry. The crowd included Sandra Spitaels, whom Meghan comforted. The memorial features oversized smartphone replicas with photos of deceased children.

The event was covered by Geert Vanden Wijngaert and Danica Kirka of The Associated Press. The story was published on November 10, 2026, at 7:57 a.m. EST. It was updated with the latest details. The couple's appearance drew attention due to the recent arrest of Meghan's father.

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Harry Calls For Accountability From Companies

Harry's speech focused on the need for tech companies to do more. He said companies should not show children content they would not show their own children. He also said companies should be more transparent and helpful to parents. He highlighted the long waits parents face when trying to access their child's phone after a death.

He said some parents have waited eight years. He said privacy policies have blocked parents from learning how their child died. He said that cannot be right. The Lost Screen Memorial is a tribute to children who died from harm suffered on social media.

It uses oversized smartphone replicas to display the photos of the deceased children. The memorial opened at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday. Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr., is 82 years old. He appeared in a Florida courtroom on Friday.

He is charged with possessing child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegations and called them sick lies. The allegations surfaced last month. Harry and Meghan's appearance was their first public appearance since the arrest.

They were at the European Parliament for the memorial opening. Meghan withdrew from speaking but still attended. Harry gave an emotional speech.