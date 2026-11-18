Prince Harry said there is a big separation between the Trump Administration and the American people on Ukraine, and that he is ready to serve in the military again if needed.

Prince Harry criticized the United States government's policy toward Ukraine in an interview released late Wednesday, saying there is a big separation between the Trump Administration and the American people.

The interview with The Daily Telegraph took place last weekend during his fourth visit to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion. The newspaper published a story about the interview on Wednesday. It is scheduled to release the full interview in a podcast that will be posted at midnight London time, which is 0000 GMT. Harry is a British Army veteran who returned to his home country last summer after six years living in California.

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Harry Cites Split Between US Public And Government

The prince said he believes there has been a big separation between what American society feels about support for Ukraine and the position of the administration. He described American support for Ukraine as incredibly high and said it always has been. He compared that public support to a certain group, or in this case an administration, that was perhaps thinking about it differently. Harry also said he believes Britain has been in conflict with Russia for the past decade.

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He said he is ready to serve in the military once again if he is called upon to do so. British intelligence and military officials have increasingly warned about sabotage, disinformation campaigns and other so-called hybrid attacks carried out by Russian operatives to destabilize western societies. Harry said the threat from Russia has been there and been consistently there for the last 15 years.

Prince Claims War With Russia Has Lasted Decade

He said that just because there are no drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, that does not mean we are not at war. He added that he feels like we have been at war for the last decade. Harry travelled to Ukraine last weekend to meet with athletes preparing to take part in the 2027 Invictus Games. The Paralympic-style competition was founded by Harry to inspire wounded veterans.

Next year's games will take place in Birmingham, England. He also met with Ukrainian war veterans at the Superhumans Center, a specialized medical, prosthetics, and rehabilitation facility in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The prince is not a working member of the royal family and travelled to Ukraine as a private citizen. He also posed for a photo with people who help organize Ukraine's Invictus Games competitions in Lviv on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Harry Urges Allies To Double Support For Ukraine

Harry said now is the time for Britain and its allies to double their support for Ukraine to ensure that it defeats Russia. He said this is especially important at a time when Moscow is trying to stir up divisions within European society. Harry, who was deployed to Afghanistan twice during his military career, said veterans should be ready to serve again.

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He said that if the need is there, then he will 100 per cent be there to serve his country, alongside his fellow veterans and service personnel. The comments from Harry drew attention because he is not a working member of the royal family and generally does not comment on government policy. His visit to Ukraine was his fourth since the full-scale Russian invasion began. The interview was conducted last weekend while Harry was in Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph published a story about it on Wednesday and plans to release the full interview in a podcast at midnight London time. The Associated Press reported the story from London. Danica Kirka of The Associated Press contributed to the report.