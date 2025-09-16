Prince Harry Addresses Memoir Fallout and Desire to Return to UK

In a recent interview, Prince Harry delves into the aftermath of his memoir, 'Spare,' clarifies his intentions behind its publication, and expresses his desire to return to the UK more frequently.

Prince Harry elaborated on his memoir, Spare , in a recent interview with The Guardian, emphasizing it served as a correction to existing narratives and expressing no regrets about its content. He asserted that he felt compelled to share his perspective, stating 'One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected'. Harry addressed criticism regarding the book's revelations, maintaining his position that he didn't 'air his dirty laundry in public'.

He described the process as 'a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.'Regarding his relationship with his father, King Charles III, Harry acknowledged that the paternal figure should be the focus in the coming year, particularly in light of Charles' recent health challenges. Two years after the book's release, Harry expressed a desire to return to the U.K. more frequently, especially with his children, despite ongoing security concerns.Despite the strained relations with the Royal Family, the Duke of Sussex has shown determination to mend fences, particularly with his father. He reportedly had a brief meeting with Charles after the King's health news broke in early 2024. Sources close to Harry revealed that he had previously spoken with the King about his health, indicating a desire for reconciliation





