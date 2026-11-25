Fisheries Department approves $10.7 million expansion to Prince George hatchery, adding dedicated sockeye infrastructure in partnership with Lheidli T'enneh First Nation by 2028.

Authorities have officially approved a significant expansion of the salmon hatchery currently under construction in Prince George, British Columbia. The $10.7 million upgrade adds dedicated infrastructure specifically designed to support sockeye salmon conservation efforts. This decision modifies the original scope of the Upper Fraser River Salmon Conservation Hatchery project.

Expanding Project Scope for Sockeye Salmon

The Federal Department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed the approval of this infrastructure addition. The expansion integrates specialized indoor and outdoor rearing areas along with unique equipment for sockeye production. Completion of this specific sector is scheduled for the spring of 2028. Officials note that the first sockeye salmon eggs are expected to be introduced into the facility during late summer or early fall of that same year.

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Contract Amendments and Construction Details

Construction of the new components will proceed through an amendment to the existing federal contract. The original agreement, awarded in August, included a $38 million commitment for the core hatchery structure. This initial plan focused primarily on supporting chinook Pacific salmon populations without the newly announced sockeye facilities. The amendment effectively activates an optional component that was previously outlined in the foundational project design.

Partnership with Lheidli T'enneh First Nation

The hatchery operates as a collaborative development within the territory of the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation. Located near the confluence of the Nechako and Fraser rivers, the site serves as a strategic hub for regional aquatic conservation. Joanne Thompson, the Federal Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, emphasized the importance of this relationship. She described the partnership with the First Nation as a central element of the project's success and operational model.

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Conservation Goals and Ecosystem Impact

Minister Thompson characterized the federally owned and operated facility as essential for protecting the local British Columbia ecosystem. The specific capacity to rear sockeye salmon aims to rebuild vulnerable Fraser salmon populations. This infrastructure serves as a critical tool for conservation and recovery efforts in the region. The project aligns with broader federal goals to safeguard declining fish stocks through scientific rearing and release programs.

Broader Regional Salmon Production Capacity

The Prince George facility is part of a larger federal strategy to increase juvenile salmon rearing capacity across British Columbia. The original August contracts included two additional facilities elsewhere in the province. Together, these three sites are designed to create a combined annual capacity to raise more than one million juvenile salmon. This comprehensive approach targets multiple species and regions to maximize the impact on overall population recovery.