PEI nurses rally outside legislature demanding better pay and reduced reliance on expensive private staffing agencies as collective agreement talks stall.

Prince Edward Island nurses mobilized outside the provincial legislature on Tuesday to demand immediate government action on workforce retention and excessive private staffing costs. The demonstration by over 1,600 registered nurses, psychiatric nurses, and nurse practitioners highlights the growing tension within the island's healthcare system as more than a year and a half passes without a new collective agreement.

Union President Kim Sears Targets Agency Spending

The rally serves as a direct critique of Health P.E.I.'s heavy reliance on temporary workers, with union President Kim Sears pointing to a spending figure of approximately $44 million on agency staff for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Sears argued that this financial priority focuses exclusively on filling immediate vacancy gaps rather than addressing the root causes of staff turnover. She warned that current projections suggest spending could rise to $60 million in the ongoing fiscal year, a figure she noted has not yet been officially confirmed by the health authority.

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Wage Disparities and Retention Concerns

The core grievances of the workforce center on compensation that lags behind regional standards and specialized roles that are not adequately recognized. General-duty registered nurses on the island currently hold the lowest base hourly wages in Atlantic Canada, a status confirmed by a November comparison from the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions. Nurse practitioner Laurie Thomas, who has worked on the island since 2013, emphasized that her responsibilities have grown exponentially while her wages have stagnated. Thomas expressed deep concern that colleagues may leave Health P.E.I. for other provinces if a new contract fails to reflect their expanded professional duties.

Health Minister Cory Deagle Defends Current Strategy

Health Minister Cory Deagle acknowledged that taxpayers cannot sustain the current costs of private staffing agencies, stating that the government is actively working to reduce this reliance. However, Deagle cautioned that an immediate reduction is impossible because several facilities would be forced to close beds without temporary staff, which also serve to cover vacation shifts for permanent employees. He explained that the healthcare system cannot absorb such reductions overnight and that it will take time for any strategic shifts to reflect in spending data.

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Regional Ban and Budget Pressures

Deagle plans to meet with counterparts in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick before the end of the year to advocate for a region-wide ban on travel nurses, describing a goal of zero reliance on such staff as the ideal outcome. This push occurs against a backdrop of severe budget pressures, with the fall fiscal update forecasting a $74.3 million operating budget overrun for Health P.E.I. in 2026-27. A Freedom of Information request revealed that the health authority spent more than $27 million on private agency staff between January 1 and July 10, 2026, identifying these costs as a major driver of the deficit.

Bargaining Stalemate and Next Steps

The current standoff follows a breakdown in negotiations in September, where the union walked away after 32 days of bargaining citing a lack of meaningful counterproposals from Health P.E.I. President Sears described the walkout as the first time in 24 years the union has taken such a step, noting that they felt stonewalled throughout the process. The two parties are scheduled to meet with a conciliation officer on December 21 and December 22 to attempt to resolve the outstanding issues and secure a new agreement for the island's healthcare workers.