Prince Edward County Soccer Association to Build New Clubhouse Thanks to $150,000 Grant

The Prince Edward County Soccer Association is set to build a new clubhouse thanks to a $150,000 grant. The project will provide a permanent home for nearly one thousand local players, offering secure equipment storage and a central space for operations.

The Prince Edward County Soccer Association is set to build a new clubhouse thanks to a $150,000 grant. The project will provide a permanent home for nearly one thousand local players, offering secure equipment storage and a central space for operations.

This investment is a transformational moment for PECSA and the thousands of players, families, and volunteers they serve each year. The new clubhouse will provide a permanent home for the soccer community, giving them the secure space needed to protect the significant equipment and resources PECSA has invested in to deliver a high-quality soccer experience.

By strengthening their operations and safeguarding these assets, this facility will help ensure that investments in youth soccer continue to deliver lasting benefits for local players and families. The construction on the agricultural-inspired facility is scheduled to begin this fall, with completion aimed for the start of next season. PECSA is a registered not-for-profit organization that has served the County since 1999 and currently supports nearly 1,000 participants ranging from U4 players to adult leagues.

With 73 teams, games operating four nights per week, and dozens of local volunteers and community sponsors, PECSA is a cornerstone of organized sport in the region. The grant was made possible by Airbnb's outstanding contribution, combined with the incredible fundraising happening right here in the County. This new home base will support their athletes for years to come and help their community spirit continue to grow and flourish.

Ontario's tourism economy is anchored by neighbourhoods big and small, from major urban centres to the small and mid-sized communities that welcome visitors throughout the year. Their hope is that this investment can help bring the magic of the FIFA World Cup to all corners of Ontario, to help build the next generation of soccer fans long after the final whistle this July





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Prince Edward County Soccer Association New Clubhouse Grant Youth Soccer FIFA World Cup

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