Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation Celebrates Auxiliary's Fundraising for New Echocardiography Machine

The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital (PECMH) Foundation is celebrating the extraordinary efforts of the PECMH Auxiliary, whose volunteers have raised $145,000 toward a new echocardiography (echo) ultrasound machine for the hospital. Funds were raised through auxiliary-led initiatives, including Festival of Trees, Perfectly Preserved, Marathon Bridge, and the Second Time Around Shop’s Christmas Bazaar.

The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital (PECMH) Foundation is celebrating the extraordinary efforts of the PECMH Auxiliary , whose volunteers have raised $145,000 toward a new echocardiography (echo) ultrasound machine for the hospital.

Funds were raised through auxiliary-led initiatives, including Festival of Trees, Perfectly Preserved, Marathon Bridge, and the Second Time Around Shop’s Christmas Bazaar. The auxiliary is made up of an extraordinary group of volunteers who give so generously of their time and talents. The new system delivers higher-resolution imaging, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and future-ready technology that will transition into the new PECMH facility.

Echocardiography is a cornerstone of care for many of our patients, and a new unit will allow us to deliver clearer images, make faster and more accurate diagnoses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. With support from the auxiliary and the community, PECMH continues to invest in advanced diagnostic equipment that improves access to high-quality care in Prince Edward County





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Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Fundraising Echocardiography Ultrasound Machine New System Higher-Resolution Imaging Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities Future-Ready Technology Transition Into New Facility Cornerstone Of Care Improve Patient Outcomes Support Services Expansion Of Services Reduced Need For Patients To Travel Outside Th Community Support Investment In Advanced Diagnostic Equipment Improves Access To High-Quality Care Prince Edward County

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