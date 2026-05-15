Prince Albert National Park: Slow Start to Tourism Season Due to Stubborn Snowpack

Businesses in Prince Albert National Park (PANP) are bracing for a slow start to their busy tourism season due to a stubborn snowpack. The prolonged spring melt in central Saskatchewan is muddying plans for those traveling to the park for the Victoria Day long weekend, while forcing some businesses to stay closed.

Waskesiu Lake is one of many lakes in the area still frozen over, preventing the marina from opening. Businesses in Prince Albert National Park (PANP) are bracing for a slow start to their busy tourism season due to a stubborn snowpack .

The prolonged spring melt in central Saskatchewan is muddying plans for those traveling to the park for the Victoria Day long weekend, while forcing some businesses to stay closed. Lingering snowbanks sit along some of the roads, tree lines, campsites and shaded areas throughout the park. The Waskesiu Golf Course has up to two feet of snow in some areas, according to general manager Tyler Baker, preventing the course from opening for the long weekend.

The marina is closed as several lakes in the area are frozen over. The restaurant and pro shop at the golf course will be open over the long weekend, but even then, some holes will have piles of snow for 'quite a while.

' The Waskesiu Trading Company is open for business, but there’s been a noticeable decline in foot traffic this spring compared to previous years. Fishing season for the area begins this weekend, but the ice is very thin and very dangerous. Most of the park’s campgrounds will be open for the weekend, but some won’t have potable water, and others won’t have running water at all.

Despite the slow start to the season, businesses are hopeful foot traffic will pick back up once conditions improve





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Prince Albert National Park Tourism Season Stubborn Snowpack Victoria Day Long Weekend Fishing Season Ice Fishing Potable Water Running Water Slow Start Businesses Hopeful Conditions Improve

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