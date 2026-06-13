Prime Minister Mark Carney says G7 summit could weave new world order

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the strands of a new world order could be woven at the G7 summit next week. The summit will include more than just key members, with countries like Kenya, Brazil, Egypt and India participating.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the strands of a new world order could be woven at the G7 summit next week. Carney made the remarks during a discussion at Trinity College Dublin while on a six-day trip to Europe.

In January, the prime minister delivered a speech in Davos calling on middle powers to band together in the face of great powers, which has received global reception. He says this year's G7, being held in Evian-les-Bains, will include more than just key members, as other countries like Kenya, Brazil, Egypt and India will be at the summit.

The government of France, who is leading the summit, says priorities at the G7 will include settling major geopolitical crises, including through G7 support to Ukraine, crime and online protection for children. The G7 summit is a significant event that brings together leaders from major countries to discuss global issues and shape the world order. The participation of middle powers at the summit is a notable development, as it reflects the growing importance of these countries in global affairs.

The priorities of the summit, as outlined by the French government, demonstrate the need for collective action to address pressing global challenges. The inclusion of countries like Kenya, Brazil, Egypt and India at the summit is a testament to the growing diversity of the global community and the need for inclusive decision-making processes. The G7 summit provides a platform for leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and find common ground on critical issues.

The participation of middle powers at the summit is a significant step towards a more inclusive and representative global governance system. The priorities of the summit, as outlined by the French government, demonstrate the need for collective action to address pressing global challenges. The inclusion of countries like Kenya, Brazil, Egypt and India at the summit is a testament to the growing diversity of the global community and the need for inclusive decision-making processes.

The G7 summit provides a platform for leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and find common ground on critical issues. The summit is expected to be a significant event that will shape the world order and address pressing global challenges. The participation of middle powers at the summit is a notable development that reflects the growing importance of these countries in global affairs.

The priorities of the summit, as outlined by the French government, demonstrate the need for collective action to address pressing global challenges. The inclusion of countries like Kenya, Brazil, Egypt and India at the summit is a testament to the growing diversity of the global community and the need for inclusive decision-making processes





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