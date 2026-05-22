Prime Minister Mark Carney Pledges Unity Amidst Alberta's Separatist Movement

Mark Carney addressed the contentious issue of Alberta's separatist movement, urging unity and emphasizing the importance of working together to make Canada better. He likened the federal structure to a construction site in Parliament and invited Alberta to contribute to his economic agenda. Meanwhile, the separatist leader and critics dismissed the referendum question, calling it cowardly and an insult. The Supreme Court judge dismissed a petition challenging the validity of the referendum question, stating that any attempt for a binding vote would likely be struck down before the appeal process finishes.

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed Alberta 's separatist movement by likening the federal structure to a construction site in the Centre Block of Parliament. In response to Premier Danielle Smith 's plan to hold a vote in the fall on separation, Carney insisted that the country would benefit from working closely with the province on his economic agenda.

Smith announced the referendum question, which asks Albertans whether the province should hold a future binding referendum to separate. Separatist leaders and critics have dismissed the question as cowardly, while others defended it as a way for Albertans to voice their discontent with the federal government. The courts have ruled that a binding vote cannot be held before the appeal process is finished





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Canada Separatism United Conservative Party Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Prime Minister Mark Carney Referendum Question Canada-Alberta Relations

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