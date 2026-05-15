Prime Minister Mark Carney Meets with the Artemis II Crew in Ottawa

Artemis II mission pilot Victor Glover, astronaut Jenni Gibbons, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, and mission specialist Christina Koch were part of the specially invited group that included Prime Minister Mark Carney during their visit to Ottawa on May 13, 2026.

Artemis II crew take part in a Q&A session, visit the Museum of Nature, and exchange gifts with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a special visit to Ottawa on May 13, 2026.

Artemis II crew make a special appearance in Ottawa. Prime Minister Mark Carney reacts as he is presented with a plaque and Canadian flag by astronaut Jeremy Hansen during an event in Ottawa. Prime Minister Mark Carney holds up a commemorative coin and shares a laugh with the crew as he presents them with the Maple Leaf flag.

Prime Minister Mark Carney joins astronauts from the Artemis II mission under a model of the moon at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa





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Artemis II Mission Q&A Flags Canada Space Agency Museum Of Nature Artemis II Mission Pilot Victor Glover Astronaut Jenni Gibbons Commander Reid Wiseman Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen Mission Specialist Christina Koch Prime Minister Mark Carney Social Interaction Ottawa Canadian Museum Of Nature Artemis II Mission Q&A Session Artemis II Mission Astronaut Jeremy Hansen Commander Reid Wiseman Space Exploration

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