Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a nearly 17-minute comedy speech at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner, joined by Trump impersonator Mark Critch and comedy Carney Mark McKinney, while Pierre Poilievre flung cash at media outlets.

Prime Minister Mark Carney headlined the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa on Saturday, November 21, 2026, delivering a nearly 17-minute comedy set that took aim at journalists, rival party leaders, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and himself.

The event brought together journalists, politicians, and lobbyists for an evening of comedic rivalry. Comedian Mark McKinney opened with an impression of Carney as a comedy lookalike, followed by Mark Critch portraying U.S. President Donald Trump. Carney used the performances to note the unusual sight of two Mark Carneys and a Donald Trump sharing the stage.

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He then turned to the room itself, remarking: Damn, this is a tough room, and I have been in the Oval Office... alone... with its new interior decorator. Critch, as the faux Trump, pointed out the PM's great posterior and joked about Canada's version of the blue wave, a reference to the Democratic comeuppance after the U.S. midterm election, calling it when a Conservative crosses the floor.

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Carney Jokes About Telus Deal

The impersonator also quipped: So many people are leaving Pierre Poilievre's office that we are going to have to build a wall and Canada is going to pay for it. Carney also addressed his controversial remarks from the previous week regarding Quebecor's proposal to acquire Telus. He admitted his comments about oligopolies potentially leading to more competition were poorly received, then shared a joke about telcos, saying his staff would likely hate him for it.

He noted that market structures can sometimes make such absurdities seem funny, using the moment to reconnect with the audience through shared laughter rather than defensive political posturing. Governor General Louise Arbour delivered a speech that drew significant applause, balancing humor with praise for Carney's initiatives. She joked about his extensive international travel, quipping that while God is everywhere, Carney is everywhere except in Ottawa where he is supposed to be.

Despite the jest, Arbour emphasized the importance of his work on homelessness, citing his inspiring initiative at 24 Sussex. She also highlighted his environmental efforts in Alberta, framing his travel as necessary for global engagement rather than avoidance. The contrast between Arbour's supportive remarks and the political jabs from opposition leaders became a defining feature of the night. While she focused on policy achievements, other speakers used the platform to criticize Carney's leadership style and strategies.

Poilievre Criticizes Carney Leadership Style

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offered a pointed critique of Carney's leadership, accusing him of controlling behavior and micromanagement. He claimed that reports describing Carney as a miserable prick to journalists were actually stolen ideas from his own experience. Poilievre started by saying how much he did not want to be there, and how last year he wanted to have an impersonator replace him.

This year, I was planning to have a temporary foreign worker come and give my speech, he said. But for the first time in history the immigration minister refused the permit. I should have just said it was for Tim Hortons. The opposition leader also poked fun at NDP Leader Avi Lewis, the Green Party, former prime minister Justin Trudeau, and Trudeau's girlfriend Katy Perry.

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At the end of his set, Poilievre critiqued Carney's spending and brought out a bag filled with money, which he flung at the media outlets sitting in the crowd. Let me reassure you, it is not spending, it is an investment, he said, simulating a media bailout for outlets like the Globe and Mail and the CBC. NDP Leader Avi Lewis mocked Carney for leaving immediately after his speech.

Lewis Mocks Carney Departure Habits

I do not have a seat in the House of Commons, but when I am given one at dinner, I stay there all night long, Lewis said. He also reflected on his transition from a CBC host to a political leader, describing his new role as being on the outside looking in at the powerful. Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet struck a serious tone, emphasizing the critical role of independent journalism in maintaining democracy.

Newly elected Green Party Leader Mike Morrice was the last to take the stage, ribbing Lewis and Poilievre, who lost his Carleton riding in the last federal election. I am now the leader of a federal political party, having not won my own riding in 2025. But I have heard that is not a problem, right, Pierre? Avi?

We are good, he joked. The evening demonstrated how traditional diplomatic events can serve as arenas for political debate and personal rivalry, with humor acting as a vehicle for serious political commentary.