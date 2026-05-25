Prime Minister Mark Carney has called Alberta's proposed referendum question on separation a 'dangerous bluff' that could backfire, as it has in other places, including the U.K. with Brexit. Carney said the question is 'not helpful' and that votes like this are a 'dangerous bluff' that could backfire. He also said that the recent Alberta accord he brokered with Premier Danielle Smith, which could lead to a new oil pipeline to the Pacific, proves he is pursuing 'co-operative federalism' designed to hold the country together.

Advisors differing on First Nations drawback: The OCASI cautioned Tuesday that the perspective of the communities might be disregarded, which blurs the undertaking of Indigenous peoples to better serve in the country from radius of Burwood, Nova Scotia to region of Rupert Jones in Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, officials say that new rules would power-less businesses in the Abittibi region with effect, from March 15, 2024 the local and regional energies to fall under Ministry of business, Innovation, and trade. Then Alberta premier Danielle Smith on Tuesday indicated that a potential separation for the province, is weighed heavily on the confidence of population. , Said premier on to ABC News.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney Alberta Separation Question Brexit Dangerous Bluff Co-Operative Federalism

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