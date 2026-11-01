Carney Calls Six Federal Byelections for December 7 in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan

Prime Minister Mark Carney has called six federal byelections for December 7 in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan. The seats were previously held by the Liberals, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Conservatives.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has called six federal byelections for December 7 in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan. The Prime Minister's Office announced the date on Sunday.

Byelections Scheduled in Six Federal Ridings

Voters in six ridings will head to the polls to fill seats left vacant by resignations. Three of the byelections are in Quebec. They are Laurier-Sainte-Marie, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton. The seats were previously held by the Liberals, the NDP and the Bloc Québécois respectively.

Also read Six federal by-elections to be held on Dec. 7

Two more byelections are in Ontario. They are Brantford-Brant South and Scarborough North. The sixth byelection is in the Saskatchewan riding of Yorkton-Melville. The Conservatives held the seats in Yorkton-Melville and Brantford-Brant South.

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The seat in Scarborough North belonged to the Liberals before the vacancy. The byelections come after members of Parliament quit the House of Commons for diplomatic appointments, provincial politics or retirement. The prime minister must call an election between 11 and 180 days after a member's resignation. Carney's Liberals currently have a majority government after winning three byelections earlier this year.

The party will be looking to hold onto its seats and make gains in the upcoming votes. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responded to the announcement in a tweet on Sunday. He asked Canadians to choose a different path, saying his party's plan will save money, protect jobs and reform the immigration system. The six byelections will be held on the same day across three provinces.

Campaigns Focus on Cost of Living

The results could shift the balance of power in the House of Commons. The campaigns are expected to focus on cost of living, jobs and immigration. Prime Minister Mark Carney rose during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. The Canadian Press photo by Adrian Wyld captured the moment.

Carney has been leading the country since taking over the Liberal Party. The byelections will take place in Laurier-Sainte-Marie, a Quebec riding in Quebec City. Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie is in Montreal. Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton is in the Montérégie region.

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Geographic Locations of the Ridings

In Ontario, Brantford-Brant South is in southwestern Ontario. Scarborough North is in Toronto. Yorkton-Melville is in eastern Saskatchewan. The Liberals won three byelections earlier this year, giving them a majority government.

That majority will be tested in these six races. The Conservatives are hoping to make gains in the ridings they previously held. The NDP will be fighting to hold Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie. The Bloc Québécois will defend Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton.

The Liberals will try to keep Laurier-Sainte-Marie and Scarborough North. The byelections are scheduled for December 7. Advance polls will be held in the days before. Canadians in these ridings will choose their next member of Parliament.