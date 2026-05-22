Prime Minister Condemns Israels Treatment of Flotilla Activists

Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, condemned the abhorrent treatment of flotilla activists detained by Israeli authorities. The detainees included up to a dozen Canadians, and all have since been deported.

The Prime Minister condemned Israel s abhorrent treatment of civilian flotilla activists , which included Canadians, as a video depicting their detention was released. He criticized the detainment procedures used by Israel i authorities, particularly the blindfolding, restraint, and submissive position of the activists.

The flotilla activists were engaged in a symbolic send-off in Barcelona, Spain, as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, as boats with aid for Palestinians in Gaza were repositioned in the port during the send-off





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Israel Flotilla Activists Canada Detainment Global Sumud Flotilla Barcelona Spain Gaza Palestinians Mark Carney Itamar Ben-Gvir Nonspecificity Event

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