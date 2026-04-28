Prime Minister Carney’s Economic Update: A Mix of Targeted Programs and Substantial Spending

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s latest economic update combines targeted programs with significant new spending, including a $6 billion investment in skilled trades for young Canadians. The update also proposes changes to the Canadian Pension Plan, air travel compensation, mortgage rules, and measures to improve access to the Disability Tax Credit, reflecting a comprehensive approach to economic and social challenges.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s latest economic update presents a blend of political strategies reminiscent of the Harper era, characterized by numerous small, targeted programs, while fiscally aligning with the Trudeau era’s approach of substantial new spending.

The most significant new initiative is a nearly six billion dollar investment over five years aimed at encouraging Canadians aged 15-30 to enter the skilled trades. This program offers paid entry-level experience and apprenticeships, reflecting the government’s commitment to bolstering the workforce in critical sectors. Mackenzie Gray reports on the comprehensive package, which includes various measures designed to reduce costs for Canadians, impacting personal finances, mortgage regulations, and banking practices.

Among the proposed changes are adjustments to the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) contribution rate, efforts to resolve the backlog of air travel compensation disputes, and measures to combat financial crimes and regulate cryptocurrencies. The economic update outlines plans to amend the CPP, reducing the contribution rate from 9.9 percent to 9.5 percent starting January 1, 2027. This adjustment is expected to save approximately $133 annually for an employee earning $70,000, with equivalent savings for employers.

The reduction in contributions, amounting to about $3 billion annually across 16 million contributors, is projected to have no adverse effect on the CPP’s sustainability, as the plan is self-financed and does not impact federal or provincial budgets. The government emphasizes that this change can be implemented without compromising fiscal positions, as the CPP operates independently with its own revenue sources and assets.

Additionally, the Liberals plan to engage a neutral, third-party dispute resolution organization, modeled after successful systems in the U.K. and E.U. , to address the record-high backlog of over 96,000 air travel passenger complaints submitted to the Canadian Transportation Agency. Despite previous funding allocations to reduce this backlog, progress has been limited. The update also proposes developing a more straightforward and effective regulatory framework to ensure clearer rules and faster compensation for passengers when air travel disruptions occur.

The economic update includes a proposal to permanently extend a tax exemption for Employment Ownership Trusts, which allow employees to benefit from a corporation’s shares held by a trust. This measure, initially introduced in 2023 as a temporary $10-million capital gains tax exemption for three tax years, aims to incentivize employee ownership and provide additional succession options for businesses. The government highlights that Employment Ownership Trusts empower Canadian workers to invest in their businesses.

Furthermore, the update seeks to extend Employment Insurance supports for seasonal workers in 13 economic regions, offering up to five additional weeks of regular benefits for a maximum of 45 weeks. This extension, originally introduced in 2018 to address seasonal employment gaps, is set to expire in October but will now be prolonged until October 2028.

The economic update also proposes amendments to mortgage insurance rules to facilitate multi-unit loan packages for residential properties with five to eight units, promoting competition and choice among lenders. Another amendment aims to increase flexibility for insurers to offer products to borrowers developing three-unit and four-unit housing, addressing the 'missing middle' in housing development and unlocking financing for such properties.

The update includes measures to enhance access to the Disability Tax Credit, providing $345 million in tax relief over the next six years and $86 million annually thereafter. The government plans to streamline the application process for individuals with long-lasting medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, legal blindness, autism, dementia, Down syndrome, and intellectual disabilities.

The list of medical practitioners eligible to certify the tax credit will be expanded to include podiatrists for certain impairments and broaden the types of impairments that can be certified by physiotherapists, speech-language pathologists, and occupational therapists. Additionally, provincial or territorial public guardians and trustees will be qualified to certify the tax credit for adults under their care, subject to specific rules.

The economic update also proposes $42 million in funding to support the development of a national strategy for mental health and substance use, addressing a critical need in the healthcare system





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