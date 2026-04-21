Prime Minister Carney Restructures Canada-U.S. Advisory Council Ahead of Critical Trade Review

The federal government is set to unveil a new Canada-U.S. advisory council led by Michael Sabia and Janice Charette to address mounting trade tensions and prepare for the upcoming CUSMA review process.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is taking decisive action to navigate the shifting landscape of North American economic relations. As the federal government prepares to announce a new Canada-U.S. advisory council, the shift in focus towards a more trade-centric strategy reflects the urgent need for Canada to adapt to the protectionist policies currently emerging from Washington.

The restructuring of this advisory body, which will be spearheaded by Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Sabia and lead trade negotiator Janice Charette, signals a move toward a more technical and hardened approach to diplomacy. By bringing in seasoned professionals to oversee the delicate balance of trade negotiations, the Prime Minister aims to fortify the Canadian position as the 2026 CUSMA review period looms on the horizon. This strategic pivot follows an unsettling period of strained relations characterized by significant tariffs that have hampered key sectors of the Canadian economy, including the critical steel, aluminum, lumber, and automotive industries. The climate surrounding the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement is increasingly tense, with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently highlighting the complexities of reaching a consensus before the July 1 deadline. His public comments, which suggest that Canada is currently lagging behind Mexico in the negotiation process, have prompted a swift and calculated response from Ottawa. The government is acutely aware that the historical advantages of the Canada-U.S. partnership are undergoing a period of profound volatility. Prime Minister Carney recently addressed these concerns in a direct appeal to the Canadian public, characterizing the current trade environment as one where traditional strengths have been transformed into vulnerabilities. By acknowledging this shift, the administration is preparing the nation for a protracted period of negotiation that may require difficult concessions to protect long-term domestic interests and industrial security. While the United States intensifies its bilateral dialogue with Mexico, as evidenced by the recent productive meeting between Jamieson Greer and President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada is doubling down on its own preparations. The upcoming review of the trade agreement is viewed by many as a potential turning point for continental integration. With the first official bilateral round scheduled for late May in Mexico City, the Canadian government is working to ensure that its advisory council is fully operational and capable of providing the necessary leverage to maintain stability. The transition from the old model of the advisory group, which featured a wider array of political figures and stakeholders, to a leaner, more focused group, reflects the administration’s priority on agility. Canada remains committed to engaging in constructive dialogue, yet it is also clear-eyed about the aggressive nature of the current trade climate. The next several months will serve as a definitive test of Canada's ability to maintain its economic sovereignty while navigating a rapidly changing global market where the rules of engagement are being rewritten in real-time





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