Prime Minister Carney Meets with Premiers Amid Trade Uncertainty and National Issues

Prime Minister Mark Carney convened a virtual meeting with all provincial premiers to discuss preparations for upcoming trade talks with the U.S. and Mexico amid Trump's statement on not renewing CUSMA. The meeting also addressed the national electricity strategy interprovincial tensions over a pipeline and Alberta's separation referendum.

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney led a virtual meeting with provincial premiers on Wednesday afternoon as his administration prepares for critical trade negotiations with the United States and Mexico.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office Carney provided an update on ongoing discussions with the Trump administration concerning the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement CUSMA. Earlier in the day U.S. President Donald Trump declared he is not looking to renew CUSMA signaling that the United States will miss the July 1 deadline for renewal.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaking at Queen's Park following the virtual meeting and after returning from Washington D.C. where he met with industry groups said the premiers were assured Ottawa will negotiate in good faith and get through the situation. However he highlighted the urgency for certainty noting that the top concern during his Washington visit was the uncertainty and desire for stability.

Carney's office also mentioned that the meeting covered the government's national electricity strategy which aims to double power generation by 2050. This was the first gathering of all premiers since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans for a referendum on separation. Ongoing tensions between Alberta and British Columbia over a proposed oil pipeline to the West Coast were also noted with Carney committing to work with Smith's government on that project.

The meeting occurred just weeks before the mandatory review of CUSMA begins on July 1. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10 2026





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CUSMA Trade Negotiations Mark Carney Donald Trump Canada-US-Mexico Agreement Premiers Meeting Alberta Separation Pipeline National Electricity Strategy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo gives Spain’s 'phoenix-like' prime minister another turn in the global spotlightPope Leo XIV’s historic visit to Spain has again thrust the country into the global spotlight, underscoring the pontiff’s alignment with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s progressive policies on migration.

Read more »

Prime Minister Marks Pride Season; Former Pilot Arrested with Fake License; Alberta Electoral Boundaries Under ScrutinyA roundup of significant news including Prime Minister Mark Carney's Pride flag raising speech, the arrest of a former Air Canada pilot for using a fraudulent license, and controversy over a lobbyist's role in Alberta's electoral redistribution. Also covered: Telus SIM activation fees, FDA sunscreen approval, and Canada's Latin community ready for World Cup.

Read more »

Opinion: A Prime Minister who favours symbols of heritage will make himself one in IrelandCarney will retrace Irish roots on his European quest

Read more »

Former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland publishing book about Canada-U.S. relationsThe book is titled Unreliable Boyfriend and will be by Simon & Schuster Canada on Oct. 13.

Read more »