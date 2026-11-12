Prime Minister Carney Launches Global Diplomatic Tour

Prime Minister Mark Carney begins a four-country diplomatic tour starting in Dublin for the EPC summit, followed by engagements in Asia to advance trade and security ties.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Dublin, Ireland, to begin a comprehensive diplomatic tour spanning four countries across Europe and Asia. The journey, which officially starts on November 12, aims to strengthen Canada's international trade relationships and security partnerships during a period of intense global geopolitical activity involving the United States, China, and Russia.

Dublin Summit and EU Associate Status

Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend the European Political Community summit in Dublin on November 12, where Canada will be the sole non-European nation represented at the table. This marks the second time Canada has participated in these informal meetings, which began after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the first Canadian attendance occurring in Armenia in May. During the Dublin gathering, leaders will discuss strategic cooperation in politics, security, and infrastructure, while also exploring the potential for Canada to become an associate member of the European Union, a status that remains undefined.

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Manila Visit and ASEAN Trade Deals

Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, described the trip as a critical opportunity for Canada to implement and deliver on new international agreements, noting that diversifying relationships extends beyond Europe. Following Dublin, Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to Manila, Philippines, for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit scheduled from November 15 to 18. During this visit, Canada is poised to finalize negotiations on two major trade agreements: one with the broader ASEAN bloc of 11 countries and a separate bilateral deal with the Philippines, with Prime Minister Mark Carney potentially signing one of these deals during his stay.

Indo-Pacific Strategy and Regional Engagement

Queen's University professor Stephanie Martel emphasized that the visit to the Philippines is essential for shaping the Indo-Pacific strategy released by the Trudeau government four years ago, aiming to establish Ottawa as a relevant partner in the region. While Prime Minister Mark Carney has focused heavily on trade and maritime defense, Professor Martel noted that the visit may also highlight less emphasized areas such as climate change resilience and gender-inclusive militaries. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday and will address ASEAN leaders on Sunday, accompanied by Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and Gender Minister Rechie Valdez, who is of Filipino origin.

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Francophonie Summit in Cambodia

Prime Minister Mark Carney will then proceed to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the Francophonie summit held from November 14 to 16, where he will engage with leaders from Africa and other continents to advance Canada's strategic autonomy. Canada, which is hosting the next Francophonie summit in the Ottawa area in 2028, intends to remain neutral in the election of the next leader to avoid influencing the outcome, while using the platform to protect the role of French in the digital economy. Dominique Caouette, an Indo-Pacific studies chair at the University of Montreal, suggested the summit provides a unique space for Prime Minister Mark Carney to build influence among middle powers, alongside Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who was elected on a sovereigntist mandate.

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen

The final leg of Prime Minister Mark Carney's journey takes him to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled for November 18 to 19. Leaders from across the Pacific Rim will convene in this tech hub bordering Hong Kong to assess the current state of an increasingly disordered global trading system, with Prime Minister Mark Carney expected to deliver remarks to CEOs at the FrancoTech innovation event on Sunday and give plenary remarks on Monday. Before the Prime Minister's arrival, Governor General Louise Arbour will lead Canada's delegation to the summit, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and her parliamentary secretary Mona Fortier, capping a high-stakes mission to solidify Canada's position in a rapidly shifting international landscape.