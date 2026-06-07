Prime Minister Carney heads to Europe for G7 summit and bilateral talks in Ireland and France

Prime Minister Mark Carney travels to Ireland and France before the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, focusing on managing U.S. relations, trade with Ireland, and global issues.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to depart for Europe on Thursday, marking a significant diplomatic mission that will include visits to Ireland and France before attending the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, from June 15 to June 17.

The summit, originally scheduled to start on June 14, was delayed by a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the White House would host a UFC fight on that date, which coincides with Flag Day in the United States and Trump's 80th birthday. The official agenda, as outlined by the French government, focuses on reducing global inequalities, supporting Ukraine, protecting children online, combating crime, and redefining global governance rules.

However, analysts suggest that the real discussions will revolve around managing the unpredictable U.S. president. Fen Osler Hampson, a professor of international affairs at Carleton University, noted that the remaining G6 leaders are likely to hold informal talks without Trump to strategize on how to deal with his irascible and disruptive behavior, which has included personal insults against several European leaders.

The summit's unofficial priorities are expected to include the Middle East conflict, energy security, and persistent U.S. tariffs that have strained transatlantic relations. Canada hosted the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, last year, where Trump left a day early due to the escalating situation in the Middle East. The G7 comprises Canada, France, the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy, with the European Union participating but not counted in the group's name.

Carney's pre-summit stops in Paris and Dublin aim to strengthen bilateral ties and address key geopolitical and economic issues. In Paris, Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to discuss deepening cooperation in defense, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and critical minerals. The meeting reflects a shared interest in reducing dependency on the United States and fostering innovation-driven growth.

The visit to Dublin holds particular significance, as it marks the first official trip by a Canadian prime minister to Ireland in nearly a decade. Carney is set to meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Catherine Connolly, with talks focusing on enhancing cultural and trade ties. Ireland, which has become a hub for foreign investment and multinational corporations, is preparing to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July.

This timing adds urgency to discussions on trade and regulatory cooperation. The bilateral trade relationship between Canada and Ireland reached $6 billion in 2025, with Canadian exports totaling $1.1 billion, primarily in cereals, and imports from Ireland amounting to $4.9 billion, largely in pharmaceutical products. This trade is governed by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which has been provisionally applied but not yet ratified by several EU member states, including Ireland.

In a meeting last September, Martin assured Carney that Ireland would proceed with ratification, and a joint statement later affirmed a goal of full ratification by 2026. Recent reports from The Irish Times indicate that the Irish government is preparing new legislation to accelerate the process, partly as a strategy to reduce economic reliance on the United States.

The deep cultural and historical ties between Canada and Ireland are evident in the approximately 4.5 million Canadians of Irish ancestry, representing nearly 15 percent of the population. Carney himself has personal connections to Ireland, as his grandparents emigrated from County Mayo in the early 1920s. The prime minister's itinerary also includes a meeting with 150 Irish business leaders, building on a similar gathering in Ottawa last month, where discussions centered on economic opportunities, innovation, investment, and cross-sector growth.

As Carney embarks on this European tour, the outcomes of his bilateral meetings and the G7 summit are expected to shape Canada's foreign policy priorities, particularly in navigating the complexities of U.S. relations, advancing trade agreements, and addressing global challenges. The trip underscores Canada's commitment to multilateralism and its efforts to forge stronger partnerships with like-minded nations in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026, with files from Craig Lord and Catherine Morrison





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

G7 Summit Canada-Ireland Relations Trade U.S. Relations European Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada Recession Debate: Carney vs Conservatives over Economic DownturnThe news discusses the ongoing debate in Canada about whether the country is in a recession, with Conservatives blaming the Liberal government and Prime Minister Mark Carney arguing for cautious interpretation. The C.D. Howe Institute warns against calling a recession based solely on two quarters of GDP decline.

Read more »

Prime Minister Mark Carney hasn’t formed personal opinion on Billy Bishop expansionThe prime minister said that consultation on the expansion is expected to take place over the summer

Read more »

THE PAIKIN PODCAST: Will Carney pay a price for military spending decisions?Hosted by one of Canada's most respected journalists, Steve Paikin's podcast is featured here every Saturday morning in cooperation with Village Media

Read more »

‘Absolutely not true’: Liberal caucus chair denies accusations Carney yells at MPsLiberal Caucus Chair James Maloney is vehemently denying the prime minister has a caucus management problem, pushing back on reporting from this week citing unnamed Liberal MPs accusing Mark Carney of being dismissive of the concerns they were raising, and yelling.

Read more »