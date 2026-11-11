Prime Minister Carney Embarks on Diplomatic Trip to Asia and Ireland

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to visit four countries, strengthen trade ties and address key global issues at upcoming summits.

Prime Minister Mark Carney departed on Wednesday for a diplomatic trip to four countries in Asia and Ireland, where he will seek to strengthen Canada's trade relationships and address key global issues.

Carney to Attend European Political Community Summit in Dublin

Carney will attend the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, Ireland, marking Canada's second consecutive appearance at the table. The summit is aimed at discussing strategic co-operation in politics, security, and infrastructure. The Canadian government is considering Canada's potential role as an 'associate member' of the EU.

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ASEAN Summit in Manila Highlights Importance of Indo-Pacific Strategy

The Philippines is hosting Canada as a guest at the Nov. 15-18 summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). ASEAN is a bloc of 11 countries focusing on trade, regional peace, and international norms. Canada is finalizing negotiations on two trade deals while Carney is in Manila, with potential for Canada to become the only non-bloc member country in the region to sign them.

Francophonie Summit Offers Opportunity for Economic Advancement

Carney will then visit the Francophonie summit in Cambodia, which is expected to feature both the Canadian Prime Minister and Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. The Canadian government aims to advance Canada's strategic autonomy and protect the role of French in the growing digital economy.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, emphasized that the trip is Canada's chance to build on new agreements and partnerships. Canada's participation in the Asian summits marks a significant shift in its diplomatic efforts, with the goal of becoming a more substantial player in the region.

Queen's University professor Stéphanie Martel noted that Carney's focus on trade and maritime defense has been accompanied by criticism of Canada's relative lack of emphasis on local concerns such as climate change resilience and gender-inclusive militaries.

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

The visit is set to have tangible consequences, including the potential for finalized negotiations on key trade deals during the ASEAN summit. Canada's participation in the Francophonie summit also underscores its commitment to advancing economic interests and fostering cooperation with other like-minded nations.

On his diplomatic trip to Asia and Ireland, Prime Minister Carney will leverage Canada's growing influence to address pressing global issues. His engagements, particularly with ASEAN member states, signify Canada's commitment to becoming a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, fostering closer ties, and bolstering its economic footprint.