Prime Minister Carney Celebrates Artemis II Crew's Historic Moon Mission

Prime Minister Mark Carney praised the Artemis II mission, emphasizing the global collaboration and its inspirational value, during a call with the crew. Discussions covered risk assessment, collaboration, and the astronauts' experiences.

Prime Minister Mark Carney lauded the Artemis II moon mission , hailing it as a singular demonstration of global collaboration and its potential impact on the world and beyond. During a brief communication with the mission's crew on Wednesday evening, Carney expressed his admiration for their endeavors. The Prime Minister emphasized that the crew's dedication served as a major source of inspiration, particularly the ambition to achieve extraordinary feats.

The crew comprised of commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Hansen made history the previous week as the initial Canadian to journey into deep space when the Orion spacecraft departed Earth's orbit en route to the moon. Prime Minister Carney conveyed Canada's pride in Hansen's accomplishments. However, Hansen shifted the focus back to Canada, celebrating the nation's pivotal contribution to space exploration. The Prime Minister, during the discussion, inquired about the inherent risks associated with the Artemis II mission. He advised Canadian youth on the necessity of taking calculated risks and the importance of fostering collaboration. \The Artemis II crew's interaction with Prime Minister Mark Carney included discussions about risk assessment and the astronauts' preferred wake-up music. Hansen noted that, while others might critique bold actions, it is essential to be strategic in risk-taking. Carney extended an invitation to the entire crew to visit Canada following their return and humorously referenced a jar of hazelnut spread that appeared during a livestream. The jest about the preference for maple syrup over Nutella on pancakes caused amusement among the crew. Wiseman shared insights from a week-long training in Montreal, which he completed prior to a 2014 mission to the International Space Station, highlighting the formation of enduring friendships. The call marked the third and concluding space-to-Earth connection, organized by the Canadian Space Agency, and it was livestreamed from the John H. Chapman Space Centre in Longueuil, Que. Hansen fielded questions from the audience at the center and those submitted earlier. He also displayed a distinctive patch, designed by Anishinaabe artist Henry Guimond, for the viewers. The capsule is now directed back towards Earth, with a scheduled splashdown set for Friday in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, Calif.\NASA officials have released new images of the moon captured by the Artemis II crew and provided additional details about the observations made during the historic lunar flyby. They are also preparing the cabin and evaluating entry procedures, securing equipment, and placing their seats for the re-entry phase. The mission set a distance record on Monday, becoming the farthest humans have flown from Earth, reaching 406,771 kilometers, surpassing the 400,171-kilometer record set by Apollo 13 in 1970. The astronauts also participated in testing the 'orthostatic intolerance garment,' designed to assist them in maintaining blood pressure and circulation, as well as to minimize the risks of dizziness and fainting during the return to Earth's gravity. The Artemis II astronauts had the opportunity to name two lunar craters. The astronauts are preparing for their return, anticipating the experience of re-entry. They are expected to experience a fiery re-entry through the Earth's atmosphere during their return





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