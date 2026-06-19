Preventing Tick Bites and Lyme Disease in Ontario

The Ontario government is encouraging people to take precautions to prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses when enjoying the outdoors.

As outdoor activity increases during the summer season, the Ontario government is encouraging people across the province to take precautions to prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses when enjoying the outdoors.

Lyme disease is a potentially serious infection that comes from being bitten by an infected blacklegged tick, commonly known as a deer tick. If you have any symptoms such as fever, headache, chills, muscle and joint pain, fatigue and an expanding circular rash that resembles a bulls-eye, consult a health-care provider as soon as possible.

The Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, said that as people head outside to enjoy the warmer weather, it is important to protect themselves from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. By taking simple precautions, Ontarians can protect themselves and their families while enjoying the outdoors in their beautiful province.

To protect yourself from tick bites, you can be vigilant in wooded and grassy areas, even close to home, wear appropriate clothing and do routine tick checks after spending time outdoors. Ticks are very small and hard to see. When a tick is found, it should be removed immediately using fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to your skin as possible without crushing it.

Once you have removed the tick, wash the area and your hands with soap and water, and then disinfect the area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or an iodine swab. Before disposing of the tick, you can call or check the website of your local public health unit to get advice on how to identify the tick. You can also submit a photo of the tick to etick.ca for identification.

If you have any health concerns after a tick bite, consult a health-care provider as soon as possible. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with antibiotics. In Ontario, pharmacists can assess tick bites and provide medication, where appropriate, to help prevent Lyme disease, making it easier for people to access timely care





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Lyme Disease Tick Bites Ontario Prevention Outdoor Activities

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