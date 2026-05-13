Preventing Chronic Disease in the Workplace

The text discusses the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among younger Canadians and its impact on corporate healthcare costs and workforce benefits. It highlights the need for a prevention-focused approach to chronic disease and the role of employers in supporting employees through three levels of disease prevention: tertiary, post-diagnosis to manage progression and prevent complications; primary and secondary stages, where there is greater opportunity to influence long-term health outcomes and manage costs more effectively; tertiary stage, where organizations strive to effectively manage disease to help employees remain healthy and productive and prevent complications, comorbidities or disability.

Dr. Amy Cheng, MD, MBA, is an emergency medicine physician and member of Cleveland Clinic Canada ’s Medical Director Program . Chronic disease has traditionally been associated with people in their 50s and 60s, often emerging as careers begin to wind down.

This is no longer the case. Today, chronic conditions are increasingly affecting younger Canadians, just as they are advancing in their professional lives.

As a result, chronic disease is escalating corporate healthcare costs and reshaping workforce benefits across all age groups. Between 2019 and 2023, the fastest growth in corporate healthcare claims for conditions such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol occurred among people aged 30 and under. Chronic disease-related drug claims in this age group are rising two to three times faster than in older cohorts.

These trends point to a growing long-term cost burden for employers, as chronic disease emerging earlier in life often requires decades of treatment and is associated with a higher risk of comorbidities and disability over time. The Canadian companies we work with as medical advisors are seeing these impacts firsthand, with younger workers driving increased healthcare costs and sick leave at a time when chronic disease is already the leading cause of short- and long-term disability claims in Canada.

Many companies are responding to these challenges by redesigning their benefits, policies and programs to better manage costs. In our view, a prevention-focused approach to chronic disease will best ensure corporate Canada improves health outcomes while bending the long-term cost curve.

Canadian employers can support employees across three levels of disease prevention: tertiary, post-diagnosis to manage progression and prevent complications; primary and secondary stages, where there is greater opportunity to influence long-term health outcomes and manage costs more effectively; tertiary stage, where organizations strive to effectively manage disease to help employees remain healthy and productive and prevent complications, comorbidities or disability. Peer support groups, chronic disease management programs and one-to-one health coaching are examples of tertiary stage interventions that help employees manage symptoms, adhere to treatment plans and sustain necessary lifestyle changes.

Mental health and financial counselling supports are also important, as chronic disease can create significant mental health challenges and financial uncertainty for patients and their families. At BMO Financial Group, headquartered in Toronto with more than 50,000 employees globally, Cleveland Clinic Canada advises on how to reduce risks and improve the health of employees.

The bank recently launched chronic disease programs through its benefits partners to align with its ‘healthy outcomes’ benefits principle, which requires that healthcare investments are evaluated on access, affordability and their ability to drive prevention, early intervention and sustainable employee health. At the primary and secondary levels, BMO’s preventive health campaigns – such as Wellness Week and their Foundations of Wellness Conference – are focused on education, engagement and care navigation.

This includes targeted, proactive outreach to employees, clinician-led education sessions and employees sharing their personal health journeys and how they’ve been supported by the company. While still in the early stages, these initiatives have seen positive participation in education sessions, highlighting a clear area of interest among employees. Among U.S. employees, they have driven higher use of primary care and ‘well-child’ care services, and a 6.1-per-cent increase in age-related cancer screenings.

At the tertiary level, BMO leverages drug spend and utilization analytics to identify priority chronic conditions and design targeted programs to better support disease management. In Canada, BMO has introduced a targeted diabetes management program through Sun Life, alongside coverage for costly medications, to help employees best manage their blood sugar and weight post-diagnosis





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Chronic Disease Prevention-Focused Approach Workforce Benefits Corporate Healthcare Costs BMO Financial Group Cleveland Clinic Canada Medical Director Program Wellness Week Foundations Of Wellness Conference Sun Life Diabetes Management Program

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