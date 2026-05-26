President Trump's Redistricting Push Faces Setbacks in South Carolina and Alabama

President Donald Trump's push to reshape congressional districts ahead of the November elections suffered a double setback Tuesday, as South Carolina senators declined to do so and a federal court blocked a Republican-backed map in Alabama. Meanwhile, early in-person voting began in South Carolina's primaries, with the state Senate rejecting a Republican plan to cancel congressional votes and schedule a new primary under revised districts. The political drama in South Carolina is part of a Republican strategy to redraw voting districts to the GOP's advantage in an attempt to hold on to a slim House majority in the midterm elections.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump ’s push to reshape congressional districts ahead of the November elections suffered a double setback Tuesday, as South Carolina senators declined to do so and a federal court blocked a Republican -backed map in Alabama .

As early in-person voting began Tuesday in South Carolina’s primaries, the state Senate rejected a Republican plan to cancel those congressional votes and instead schedule a new primary under revised districts designed to help the GOP oust a longtime Democrat. Some senators said it was simply too late to make a change.

The political drama in South Carolina is part of a Republican strategy — propelled by Trump — to redraw voting districts to the GOP’s advantage in an attempt to hold on to a slim House majority in the midterm elections. Republicans have been moving quickly to try to leverage a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakened minority protections under the federal Voting Rights Act.

But the GOP also suffered a setback Tuesday in Alabama, where a three-judge federal panel issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state from using a Republican-drawn congressional map that could help the GOP win an additional seat. The court said the Republican plan ‘intentionally discriminated based on race’ by including only one Black-majority district and ordered the continued use of a court-imposed map that includes two districts with a significant proportion of Black residents.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, a Republican, vowed a quick appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and predicted an eventual victory. Among the first to cast an early ballot in the small city of Orangeburg was U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the Democrat whose district Republicans are trying to reshape in their quest for a clean sweep of South Carolina’s seven congressional seats. A defiant Clyburn insisted he would run for reelection, regardless of what the district looks like.

‘I’m OK if it’s Trump plus 20,’ Clyburn said while describing the potential Republican advantage in a reshaped district. The national redistricting battle has spanned 10 months, and voting districts typically are redrawn after a census at the start of a decade. But Trump has urged Republican-led states to redistrict ahead of the November elections to try to rebuff political headwinds, which typically result in lost congressional seats for the president’s party in midterms.

Since Trump first urged Texas to redraw its voting districts last summer, Republicans also have enacted new House districts in Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida and Tennessee. Meanwhile, voters in California adopted new Democratic-drawn districts, and a court imposed a favorable map for Democrats in Utah. Democrats suffered a setback in Virginia, where the state Supreme Court invalidated a voter-approved redistricting plan that could have helped Democrats win additional seats.

Redistricting discussions are ongoing in Louisiana following an April high court ruling that struck down a majority-Black congressional district as an illegal partisan gerrymander. The Louisiana House could vote later this week on a new map that could eliminate a seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Donald Trump Redistricting South Carolina Alabama Republican Democratic Gerrymandering Voting Rights Act Supreme Court House Majority Midterm Elections Texas Missouri North Carolina Ohio Florida Tennessee California Utah Virginia Louisiana Redistricting Discussions Gerrymandering Equal Representation Communities Of Color National Redistricting Foundation National Democratic Redistricting Committee Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall U.S. Supreme Court Gerrymandering On Top Of Gerrymanders Erasure Of Equal Representation Political Headwinds Lost Congressional Seats Gerrymandering Equal Representation Communities Of Color National Redistricting Foundation National Democratic Redistricting Committee Gerrymandering Equal Representation Communities Of Color National Redistricting Foundation National Democratic Redistricting Committee Gerrymandering Equal Representation Communities Of Color National Redistricting Foundation National Democratic Redistricting Committee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carolina's Momentum Takes Center Stage in Eastern Conference FinalIn an exclusive interview, Carolina's Tyler Yaremchuk and Carter Hutton discussed the Eastern Conference Final series against Montreal. They share their insights on how the series is unfolding and what to expect from the teams in the coming games.

Read more »

Why a scandal involving money in a couch has South Africa’s president facing possible impeachmentCAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The leader of Africa's most developed economy faces impeachment proceedings over a scandal from years ago involving around $580,000 in cash that was stashed in a sofa at his game farm and then stolen.

Read more »

South Carolina Senate rejects President Trump’s call to redraw congressional mapsCOLUMBIA, S.C.

Read more »

South Carolina Senate Rejects Trump’s Push To Redraw Congressional DistrictsThe plan had called for throwing out any congressional votes already cast.

Read more »