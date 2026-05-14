The news text discusses the potential assassination of President Trump and the letter he has written to Vice President JD Vance outlining the consequences in case of his death. The traditional media model is also mentioned as being broken and the role of readers in supporting news organizations like HuffPost.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost. ’s White House, said Wednesday the president has written a letter to Vice President JD Vance outlining exactly what should happen if he is killed by a foreign power. The letter is kept inside the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Gorka said on Miranda Devine’s New York Post podcast ‘Pod Force One.





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Trump Assassination Threats Letter To Vice President JD Vance Resolute Desk Pod Force One Miranda Devine New York Post Consolidation In The Media Industry Free Press Traditional Media Model Huffpost JD Vance Oval Office China Iran Russia Language Of Power Consolidation In The Media Industry Free Press Traditional Media Model Huffpost JD Vance Oval Office China Iran Russia Language Of Power

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