President Trump Makes Final Determination on Iran Ceasefire Deal, Mixed Messages Continue

President Donald Trump said Friday he’s making a ‘final determination’ on a preliminary deal to extend a ceasefire with Iran, although mixed messages from both sides over when an agreement might be struck continued to confuse the outlook for a breakthrough.

President Donald Trump said Friday he’s making a ‘final determination’ on a preliminary deal to extend a ceasefire with Iran , although mixed messages from both sides over when an agreement might be struck continued to confuse the outlook for a breakthrough.

CVS Returns Zepbound to Drug Plans After Lilly Slashes Price. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination, Trump said in a social media post. After his post, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency repeated previous statements that no final understanding has been reached between the two sides, adding that no talks about Tehran’s nuclear program were even taking place.

The dueling statements continued uncertainty over the status of an agreement that would extend the current truce by 60 days, during which Iran and the US would discuss the future of Tehran’s nuclear program. Both countries have previously hailed progress, with Trump repeatedly indicating the US was close to securing an agreement — only for the standoff to drag on.

Hopes that a ceasefire deal could pave the way for an end to the Iran conflict helped drive stocks toward a historic streak of weekly gains. Beyond the issue of Iran’s nuclear stockpile, a key issue for markets will be the status and control of the Hormuz strait if a deal is struck.

Oil traders have been fixated on ships’ attempts to pass through the strait since its closure triggered the biggest energy-supply disruption in history and sent prices for vital fuels soaring. Trump has said the strait must reopen with unrestricted access, while Iran has indicated it is seeking some form of permanent influence over the waterway.

Underscoring that tensions remain, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament and a key figure in Iran’s wartime leadership, said earlier that ‘we have no trust in guarantees or words, the only criterion is action; no action will be taken before the other side acts. ’ The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war the day after, Ghalibaf said in a post on X, without elaborating.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters Thursday that the US and Iran are ‘going back and forth on a couple of language points,’ including over issues relating to Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. Iran appears to be negotiating in good faith and progress is being made, he added. Tasnim, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, earlier added that reports in the Western media about the contents of the draft agreement were inaccurate, without being specific.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declined on Thursday to confirm an interim deal had been reached, saying only that negotiations continued. He reiterated Trump’s three ‘red lines’ — reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran surrendering highly enriched uranium and ending its nuclear program — remain in place. A fragile truce has been in place since early April, interrupted by isolated military strikes. Axios reported that Trump asked for ‘a couple of days’ to think about the agreement.

In a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says he had ‘emphasized Iran’s commitment to diplomacy’ in calls with the prime ministers of Malaysia and Pakistan. Pakistan, a mediator in the negotiations, said Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will be in Washington on Friday for a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss ‘Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy. ’ Rubio also held a call with Lebanon’s president.

The MSCI All Country World Index, the broadest measure of global equities, climbed to an all-time high on Thursday as easing tensions fueled expectations for lower oil prices and stronger economic growth. The US-Iran memorandum of understanding would guarantee that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains unrestricted, Axios reported. Iran would have to remove all mines from the strait within 30 days, according to the report.

The US struck Iranian military targets twice this week, including Iranian drones fired at a commercial ship and a launch unit near Hormuz, which it characterized as defensive. Both sides have condemned the other for violating the truce. The effective closure of Hormuz since the start of the war in late February has curbed about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, leading to a surge in prices and boosting inflation





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Trump Ceasefire Negotiations Nuclear Program Strait Of Hormuz Mines Military Strikes Economic Growth Oil Prices Inflation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bill Maher Admits Trump Has ‘F**ked Up A Lot’ With Iran WarThe comedian argued that the Trump administration has 'missed their window.'

Read more »

US military conducts another strike against Iran after Trump says Iran is 'negotiating on fumes'WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces carried out out new defensive strikes on Wednesday on an Iran military facility after downing Iranian attack drones, according to U.S. officials.

Read more »

US military conducts another strike against Iran after Trump says Iran is 'negotiating on fumes'WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Wednesday on an Iran military facility after downing Iranian attack drones, according to U.S. officials.

Read more »

US President Donald Trump Makes Promises for Crypto MarketUS President Donald Trump has made new promises for the crypto market, stating that under his leadership, a future-proof digital asset market structure will be established. His comments have sparked excitement in the crypto community, but also raised questions about the feasibility of his promises.

Read more »