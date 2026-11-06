Paraguay's Peña Faces Impeachment Vote After Ueno Bank Collapse

President Santiago Peña skipped his impeachment trial as senators moved toward a verdict over the collapse of Ueno Bank, which froze savings for nearly 3 million customers and sparked mass protests.

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña failed to appear for his impeachment trial in the Senate on Friday, despite promising to defend himself in person. Lawmakers moved toward a verdict that could remove him from office over the dramatic collapse of Ueno Bank, tied to his administration.

The central bank seized Ueno this week, sending shockwaves through Paraguay's financial and political system and locking nearly 3 million customers out of their savings. Mass demonstrations followed. Senators voted 39-3 to reject Peña's request for another 72 hours to prepare his defense. He said he received the summons only hours before the session, along with some 300 pages of accusations and evidence, leaving him no time to review the case.

Also read Paraguay lower house votes 78-0 to impeach Peña after Ueno Bank collapse

Presidents impeached in recent years in other countries, including the United States and Brazil, have had weeks to prepare. The Senate wrapped up closing arguments late Friday afternoon and moved to a final session to deliberate and vote on whether to remove Peña. His lawyers, Ricardo Preda and Adolfo Ferreiro, argued that senators should have accepted the resignation Peña submitted Thursday instead of pressing ahead with the trial.

Opposition lawmakers insist Peña be removed through impeachment to be held accountable, a choice that could decide whether he retains immunity from prosecution.

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"He must go, but not home. He must go to a maximum-security prison," opposition Sen. Yolanda Paredes told reporters.

"The public is fed up with impunity. " Under Paraguay's Constitution, elected presidents who resign receive a lifetime Senate seat that comes with parliamentary immunity. Prosecutors have already opened criminal investigations into the bank's collapse targeting Peña, current and former central bank and pension fund officials, and Vice President Pedro Alliana, who is next in line for the presidency. Public outrage has become more thunderous by the day.

Thousands of protesters demanding their frozen savings back and accountability for Ueno's failure have clashed with police firing rubber bullets and pepper spray this week. Paraguay's largest teachers' union, which has more than 40,000 members, plans to begin an indefinite national strike Monday to press for protection of public pension funds.

"This was an enormous betrayal of trust," said Yinal López, a worker at the state electricity company, whose employee pension fund also had money at Ueno. "The president made a mockery of the people. He used their money, the people's money, to do whatever he wanted.

Peña Faces Impeachment Trial

" Ueno's implosion has plunged Paraguay into its deepest political crisis in more than a decade, and at dizzying speed. Regulators seized the bank before dawn Tuesday. By Thursday afternoon, Peña had offered to resign as his conservative Colorado party turned on him, led by former President Horacio Cartes, the party chief and Peña's longtime mentor. By Friday, his interior minister, chief of staff, legal adviser, and political adviser had all quit.

It was a staggering reversal of fortunes for Peña, a telegenic technocrat and former International Monetary Fund economist who owed his rapid political ascent to Cartes. The tobacco magnate, among Paraguay's richest men, made Peña his finance minister and twice backed him for president over rival factions' objections. Once in office, though, Peña quietly amassed a rival power base, analysts say.

Ueno Bank, flush with public deposits, became the centerpiece of both his business empire and his effort to win over provincial governors as he sought to escape Cartes' shadow.

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"It's like a Shakespearean drama. He tried to displace his mentor, his political patron," said Miguel Carter, director of DEMOS, a Paraguayan research center.

Cartes Turns Against Peña

"But he did so on very fragile grounds. " Cartes struck back. In September, senators loyal to him demanded answers from the central bank about Ueno's lending, citing leaked internal reports that warned its loans to related companies put its solvency at risk. When Ueno collapsed this week, so did Peña's leverage, and Cartes, once sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury over alleged corruption, publicly called for the ouster of his erstwhile protégé.

"Cartes put the nail in the coffin," said Andrew Nickson, a Paraguay expert at the University of Birmingham. "Peña had no political base to rely on, and he was left high and dry. " Ueno rose from obscurity to become Paraguay's fifth-largest bank by deposits in just a few years, with more than US$800 million in public money turbocharging its expansion.

It signed up more than two-thirds of the country's adults, its splashy logo appearing everywhere from the national soccer stadium to street vendors' bank cards. The impeachment charges cite Peña's stake in Ueno's holding company, which he divested under pressure last year, and his appointment of a former Ueno executive to run the central bank that regulated it. Lawmakers also accuse him of letting the state pension fund deposit US$355 million at the bank, beyond legal limits.

Analysts say those high-level connections helped shield Ueno from regulatory scrutiny even as concerns about its finances grew.

Ueno Bank Collapse Impact

"For the last 20 years, the central bank has been one of the two pillars that gave Paraguay international credibility in managing its economy," said José Tomás Sánchez, a political theory professor at the National University of Asunción. "And under Peña, it began to lose credibility, lose neutrality and then relax all its control mechanisms to favor the business group that had Ueno Bank as one of its pillars.

" Overnight, Ueno customers could no longer withdraw cash, access their savings or use their cards to buy. Executives of Ueno Bank, taken over by Paraguay's central bank amid a solvency crisis, arrive in custody at the anti-corruption prosecutor's office in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The headquarters of Ueno bank, a major digital lender, stands in Asuncion, Paraguay, after the nation's Central Bank seized it due to its solvency ratio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.