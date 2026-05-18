President Donald Trump addresses reporters as he returns from a trip with a heat warning issued as season's first major heat event in Ont. Yvonne Chouteau passes away, Edmonton councillor's bid for 'Forever Canadian Avenue'. American choreographer Steven Soderbergh uses AI in doc. 'Best advent calendars' article.

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President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China. Heat warning issued as season's first major heat event moves into southern Ontario.

Yvonne Chouteau, Ballet Theatre Oklahoma's artistic director, died aged 93. Edmonton councillor applies to name street 'Forever Canadian Avenue'. Ella Langley dominates the ACM Awards and Cody Johnson wins entertainer of the year. Hawaii's worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the market.

Steven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon. And he wants to talk about it. Here are the best advent calendars for 2025 you can get in Canada. Historians criticize Trump's Reflecting Pool makeover as group sues.

I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health. The NBA conference finals start with Spurs-Thunder on Monday. Yvonne Chouteau, Ballet Theatre Oklahoma's artistic director, died aged 93. Here are the 60 best advent calendars for 2025 You can get in Canada.

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. Heat warning in effect for Toronto, humidity will make it feel like 35.

Cody Johnson wins entertainer of the year. Ella Langley dominates the ACM Awards. It's not supposed to look like you're going to dive in: Historians criticize Trump's Reflecting Pool makeover as group sues





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Heating Warning In Toronto Cabinet Member Proposes Renaming Street Historian Criticism Of Trump's Pierrehon Park Steven Soderbergh Documentary On John Lennon AI Involvement Advent Calendar Listings With Photos Of Design Laundry Basket In A Box For Housework

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