Premiers Call for Regional Representation in Next Governor-General Appointment

Provincial and territorial leaders outside Central Canada are urging the federal government to prioritize regional balance when selecting a replacement for Governor-General Mary Simon, highlighting decades of underrepresentation from their regions.

The impending vacancy in the Office of the Governor-General is sparking a national conversation about regional representation and the need for a more inclusive selection process.

Premiers from provinces and territories outside of Central Canada are actively advocating for the appointment of a representative from their regions, highlighting decades of underrepresentation in the role. Currently, the vast majority of Canada’s governors-general since Vincent Massey, the first Canadian-born appointee in 1952, have hailed from Ontario and Quebec. The last governor-general from Atlantic Canada, Romeo Leblanc, concluded his term in 1999, while Western Canada has not been represented since Ray Hnatyshyn’s departure in 1995.

This disparity has fueled calls for a more equitable distribution of this significant national office. The push for regional balance is not merely symbolic. Premiers argue that having a governor-general who understands the unique challenges and perspectives of their region is crucial for national unity and effective governance.

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith specifically pointed out the absence of representation from her province since Roland Michener served from 1967 to 1974, emphasizing the importance of Western Canadians seeing themselves reflected in Ottawa’s institutions. Similarly, Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston underscored the province’s wealth of qualified candidates and its significant Acadian population, offering a prospect fluent in French. The Northwest Territories Premier R.J.

Simpson highlighted the historical oversight of the territories in national appointments and emphasized the value of their distinct perspective, particularly in relation to Indigenous governance. He also noted the territory’s multilingualism, with French being one of its 11 official languages, as an asset for the role. Yukon’s Premier Currie Dixon also expressed support for a northern representative, though without providing specific details. The debate extends beyond geographical representation to encompass the selection process itself.

John Fraser, husband of outgoing Governor-General Mary Simon, suggests a return to the approach employed by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who established a committee to vet potential candidates and advise the government. This committee could proactively address issues of regional representation and actively seek candidates from across the country. Fraser also noted a past tendency to view the Governor-General’s office as a post-retirement haven for politicians and associates, advocating for a more rigorous and merit-based selection process.

The upcoming appointment takes place amidst heightened concerns about Canadian sovereignty, particularly in light of recent statements from the United States, adding another layer of complexity to the selection process. The Prime Minister’s Office has remained silent on the matter, leaving the nation to anticipate how the government will navigate these competing priorities and ultimately choose the next representative of the King in Canada.

The current Governor-General, Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous representative, is nearing the end of her five-year term, marking a significant moment for reflection and renewal in the Office of the Governor-General





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