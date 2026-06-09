Premier Susan Holt Urges Federal Government to Ban Social Media for Youths Under 16

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt is calling on the federal government to implement a ban on social media access for children under 16, adding her voice to a growing movement among provincial leaders. She indicated her province is prepared to introduce its own legislation if the upcoming federal online safety bill fails to address her concerns adequately. Holt also seeks a ban on targeted ads for minors and algorithmic feeds for this age group, emphasizing the need for national leadership to protect youth mental health.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has joined other provincial leaders in urging the federal government to prohibit social media use for individuals under the age of 16.

Speaking in the legislature on Tuesday, Holt stated that her government is ready to employ its own legislative authority to 'strengthen protections for children and youth online' if the forthcoming federal digital safety legislation does not meet her expectations.

'Childcare experts have been raising the concern about the measurable negative impact that technology and social media is having on young people's mental health, their development and their wellbeing,' Holt said during question period. The federal government is anticipated to introduce its online harms bill as early as Wednesday, which could potentially restrict young Canadians' access to social media platforms across the country. Holt confirmed that her administration has already been developing its own proposed bill.

In a letter dated June 5 and addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney, she detailed additional demands, including a ban on targeted advertising directed at minors and restrictions on algorithm-driven social media feeds for users under 16. The letter cited research linking frequent social media usage to heightened mental health issues, particularly among young girls.

Holt told reporters that she will assess Ottawa's legislative proposal in the coming days before deciding whether to proceed with a provincial measure aimed for implementation this fall. The push for stricter regulations follows similar calls from other provinces. British Columbia previously advocated for a ban on social media for those under 16, although its chamber of commerce recently rejected the proposal while urging increased mental health funding and penalties on U.S.-based social media companies.

Meanwhile, Manitoba has pledged to become the first Canadian jurisdiction to enact bans on both social media and AI chatbots for children. Holt indicated she is drawing inspiration from Australia's approach to age-based restrictions. Under that model, users would be required to verify their age when attempting to create an account, serving as 'one gate for access.

' She further suggested that imposing fines or other penalties on platforms that fail to comply with legislative requirements would strengthen enforcement. Holt underscored that while New Brunswick's education system is teaching children to use technology safely, 'this challenge requires a national solution and federal leadership.

' Her stance aligns with remarks from Federal Culture Minister Marc Miller, who described online harms legislation as a government priority, noting, 'I think it's obvious why it's a priority, kids are dying. ' The debate highlights the tension between provincial initiatives and federal jurisdiction over telecommunications, as well as the practical complexities of enforcing age-based bans on digital platforms.

Holt's multi-pronged approach-combining age restrictions, ad prohibitions, and algorithmic limitations-reflects a comprehensive strategy to mitigate perceived risks to youth mental health and development. The outcome of the federal bill will likely determine whether provinces move forward with parallel or divergent regulatory frameworks, potentially shaping the digital landscape for Canadian minors in the years ahead





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Social Media Ban Youth Online Safety Susan Holt Federal Legislation Mental Health Digital Safety Targeted Advertising Algorithmic Feeds Australia Model Provincial Bill

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