Premier Smith's response to threats and separatist movements in Alberta, including her stance on the referendum and her plans for addressing the turmoil.

Don't make it about threats to Premeir Smith. She was elected by the people for the people. The threats should be directed to anyone trying to threaten her job.

She will do what needs to be done on behalf of her co stimulants and that definitely includes their legal petition. Nobody is worried about this referendum. Not when only 25% of Albertans support separation, & when separation would require the approval of all provinces, territories, & FNs. You couldn't get all those people to agree that the Sun rises in the East.well, Smith's 'dog and pony show' circus is as incompetent as it is corrupt.

Smith will now wait for someone to point the way so she can lead. Keep in mind this is a gov that wants to be an independent nation.

Third world at best. Stay in school kids. If some people in Alberta want to leave, go to the US, be happy, don't let the door hit you on the way out..separation? hard noYes, I'm another Nazi that's against democracy and referendum voting. Time for me to bend over now and get rammed....

Yes, I'm still too stupid and can't spell Guevara. I'm a moron who chose to live in Calgary even though I hate this province. I can't wait for Carney and this whole dinosaur government age out. I'd like to be able to live again without every action, minute or purchase decision of my adult life being controlled by the nanny state.

TO THE MORONS WHO IN ALBERTA WHO WANT TO SEPARATE THE LAND BELONGS TO CANADA YOU DONT LIKE IT HERE YOU KNOW WHERE THE BORDER IS GET OUT OF MY COUNTRYSmith is already on record saying Alberta should stay in Canada, so any Leftists calling her a sepratist is just making themselves look stupid (like some commenters below mine here). You guys also look like Nazis, since you're so afraid of democracy and a simple public referendum question.

I can't wait until this dumpster fire of a government is out and Albertans can refocus on solving day to day issues and assuring responsible businesses that we are a good province to work in. Anybody who still supports this Premier is just looking for an excuse to justify their own failings in life. Rather than causing division, maybe pull yourself up by your boot straps. Isn't that what conservatives always say?

Danielle (Smith) is a shame to turn a separatist to join Tramp or anybody else while enjoying all the protection and benefits of Canada. will address Albertans Thursday after a whirlwind day in which two ministers announced their resignation and separatists threatened her ouster. The last time Smith delivered an address was three months ago when she announced nine questions would be put to a referendum in October.

Smith did deliver a keynote address and participate in a fireside chat at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning, but did not address the turmoil, instead focusing on pipeline and Alberta industry issues. A committee of MLAs established to review Thomas Lukaszuk's Forever Canadian petition recommended the province include a question for Albertans to vote on the province remaining in Canada during the Oct. 19 provincial referendum, according to a news release issued by the United Conservative Party.

The UCP news release was issued shortly after 3 p.m., while the Select Special Citizen Initiative Proposal Review Committee meeting was still underway and before a vote had been held — leading to confusion and chaos both inside and outside the room. The motion was expected to pass, given the UCP members on the committee outnumber the Opposition NDP members, but it was still being debated when the UCP caucus published the premature statement.

The news release said with more than 400,000 Albertans signing Lukaszuk's Forever Canada petition, combined with the reported 301,000 who signed the Alberta Independence petition, it meant over 700,000 Albertans deserved the opportunity to have their voices heard in a referendum. The release, which even had laudatory quotes from chair Brandon Lunty, was pulled back by the caucus about 20 minutes later.

The NDP said the premature release called into question the process and Lunty's impartiality and called for it to be brought to the Speaker's attention. The United Conservatives voted against escalating the issue, but time on the meeting ran out before the vote could occur; the committee will meet again Thursday afternoon





GlobalNational / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Premier Smith Separatist Movements Referendum Alberta Independence Petition Forever Canada Petition Thomas Lukaszuk United Conservative Party Select Special Citizen Initiative Proposal Rev John Horgan Dam Chris Leather Cobourg Police Service Alberta Prosperity Project Alberta Independence Petition Forever Canada Petition Thomas Lukaszuk United Conservative Party Select Special Citizen Initiative Proposal Rev John Horgan Dam Chris Leather Cobourg Police Service Alberta Prosperity Project

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