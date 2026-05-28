Premier League: Crystal Palace qualify for Europe, sparking changes to midweek football and EFL Cup

Crystal Palace have become the ninth Premier League club to qualify for Europe by winning the Conference League, sparking changes to midweek football and the EFL Cup. The Premier League will have nine teams in Europe next season, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool taking part in the Champions League. Bournemouth and Sunderland have qualified via the league, while Crystal Palace booked their spot by beating Rayo Vallecano. Brighton complete the set by entering the qualifying rounds of the Conference League.

Crystal Palace became the ninth Premier League club to qualify for Europe by winning the Conference League on Wednesday. For the second season in a row, the Premier League will have nine teams in Europe .

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool will take part in the Champions League. In the Europa League, Bournemouth and Sunderland qualified via the league. Crystal Palace booked their spot by beating Rayo Vallecano. Brighton complete the set by entering the qualifying rounds of the Conference League.

With so many clubs having their midweeks taken up by European football, there will be knock-on effects for the Premier League. Tottenham fans might have to get used to more Monday and Friday night games without any midweek European football. Last season, fans of a few clubs started to realise a trend - they were being picked by Sky Sports for live broadcast on a Friday or a Monday night more often than usual.

It was an annoyance at first - then these clubs moved past the supposed five-game limit for selection. It was partly because nine clubs were locked out of Fridays and Mondays in European weeks. For the most part, only 11 teams were even able to play on those days. By the end of the season, Manchester United had played eight times on a Friday or Monday, with Everton, Leeds and West Ham shown on seven occasions.

Brighton were only shown once, Burnley and Fulham twice. Next season, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham could find themselves losing weekend fixtures, often having to find a way to watch their team on a Friday or a Monday. Perhaps with Everton and Leeds also being attractive for Sky, the effect might be diluted with the slots spread around more clubs. Financial Fair Play rules in Premier League to change next season.

There were nine clubs in Europe this season too, so why would next season bring fewer Saturday matches? With Palace qualifying as an additional team in the Europa League as a title holder, it means four teams must play on a Thursday rather than three. So unless two of these teams are playing each other, four of the 10 matches will have to move to Sunday or Monday.

Saturdays with only three or four Premier League games might become common next season, with fewer games at 15:00. The current broadcast deal means that all the games that are moved will be on television. West Ham will have to enter the EFL Cup in the first round because of the number of Premier League clubs in Europe.

And ordinarily, the teams who finish 18th and 19th in the Premier League receive a bye into round two - with the rest of the top-flight teams who avoided relegation. But all this depends on the number of clubs who qualify for Europe, which affects the number of slots in the third round. The more teams who get a by to round three, the fewer slots there are for teams to come through round two.

For the straight knockout format to work, there must be 32 teams in round three. That means if eight teams have had a bye through qualifying for Europe, 24 teams must come through from the second round. That means 24 knockout ties in round two - which must therefore have 48 teams. And it means 36 teams must come through from the first round.

For the maths to work, West Ham and Burnley must start in the first round, to be played on the weekend of 7-9 August. They make it 72 teams and 36 first-round ties. Only 23 slots are available in round three, so the EFL must lose a tie - or two teams - via preliminary round fixtures.

It will feature the two teams promoted from the National League - York and Rochdale - and the clubs who were 21st and 22nd in League Two - Tranmere and Crawley. When this happened last season, there was the perfect solution. Accrington played Oldham and Barnet took on Newport - one winner feeding into the north and the other to the south.

Next season, three northern clubs and one from the south are set to be in the preliminary round. The EFL could choose Crawley to play Tranmere - the most southerly of the three northern clubs in the preliminary round. But Tranmere are also the furthest club west - indeed all three northern clubs are a similar distance from Crawley.

So the EFL might just hold an open draw for the preliminary round - and one club would have to go into the south for the first round. The EFL could then potentially rebalance the regions for the second-round draw, if for instance York were misplaced in the south. As the preliminary round will take place just before the first round, there is realistically not enough time to play those ties, and then hold another draw.

From 1 July, the Premier League will move to a new system of financial regulation





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crystal Palace Premier League Europe Conference League Arsenal Manchester City Manchester United Aston Villa Liverpool Bournemouth Sunderland Brighton EFL Cup Financial Fair Play Premier League Rules

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mateta Propels Crystal Palace to Brink of Historic European Trophy VictoryJean-Philippe Mateta's close-range finish broke the deadlock in a crucial European semi-final, putting Crystal Palace within thirty minutes of their first-ever continental silverware. The French striker's 16th goal of the season highlights his decisive role for both club and country ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

🚨 BREAKING: Crystal Palace best Rayo to secure first-ever European trophyCrystal Palace are flying high as their fairytale run continues, with Olivier Glasner's side securing a first-ever European trophy thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in the ...

Read more »

USMNT's Chris Richards watches as Crystal Palace claims first European trophy in 120 yearsUnder common circumstances, Richards would have been in the lineup against Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final. But because of an ankle injury suffered May 17, Richards watched from the bench as the Eagles claimed a 1-0 victory.

Read more »

Oliver Glasner ends Crystal Palace tenure with Conference League triumphOliver Glasner completed his legendary tenure at Crystal Palace by winning the UEFA Conference League, adding to the FA Cup and Community Shield. The Austrian manager leaves the Premier League club with three major trophies in two seasons, the first titles in the club's history.

Read more »