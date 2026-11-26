Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Unifor president Lana Payne are calling on Ottawa to exempt automakers from penalties for failing to comply with proposed tailpipe emission standards, and to reverse the sale of the Stellantis assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Unifor national president Lana Payne are calling on the federal government to exempt automakers from penalties for failing to comply with proposed tailpipe emission standards.

The two leaders released a joint statement on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The Canadian Press reported the call from Ottawa at 12:27 p.m. EST. The statement argues that the penalties would force manufacturers to buy credits from other automakers that do not build vehicles in Canada. Ford and Payne say this would harm Canadian workers and the domestic auto industry.

Also read Stellantis Sues Unifor Over Brampton Plant Access and Sale to Roshel

Ford And Payne Demand Penalty Exemptions

They want Ottawa to exempt automakers from those penalties. The federal government has proposed more stringent tailpipe emission standards to replace its electric vehicle mandate, which it scrapped last year. The new standards are intended to reduce emissions from gasoline and diesel vehicles. Automakers that fail to meet the standards would face penalties under the proposed rules.

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The new regulations would not take effect until at least 2029. Even though the rules are years away, carmakers have already been stocking up on credits to ensure they will be in compliance. Ford and Payne say that activity shows the penalties are already influencing corporate decisions. The credit system allows manufacturers to buy credits from companies that over-comply, but Ford and Payne say that system sends money outside Canada.

They argue that without firm commitments from automakers to keep production in Canada, the penalties could push investment and jobs to other countries. In exchange for the exemption, Ford and Payne say automakers should offer firm commitments to stay in Canada. They want those commitments to be a condition of any relief from the penalties. The federal government has not yet responded publicly to the request.

Leaders Seek Reversal Of Brampton Plant Sale

The two leaders are also calling for a full reversal of the sale of the Stellantis assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario. They did not detail how that reversal would be achieved in the joint statement. The Brampton plant has been a major employer in Ontario's auto sector. Lana Payne is the national president of Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union.

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She appeared with Ford at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, to speak to media. The image accompanying the story shows Payne speaking to media with Ford, taken by Nathan Denette of The Canadian Press. The joint statement reflects a rare alignment between a Progressive Conservative premier and a national union president. Unifor has been vocal about protecting Canadian auto jobs.

Payne's appearance with Ford at Queen's Park in January highlighted the union's focus on the issue. Both say the penalties as proposed would undermine Canadian manufacturing. Ford and Payne say automakers should not receive an exemption without committing to stay in Canada. They also want Ottawa to reverse the Stellantis Brampton sale.

The proposed regulations are still in development and would not take effect until at least 2029. The call for a full reversal of the Stellantis Brampton sale adds another demand to the joint statement. The federal government has not yet responded publicly to the request from Ford and Payne. The joint statement was released on November 26, 2026.

It was reported by Nick Murray of The Canadian Press. The story was published at 12:27 p.m. EST.