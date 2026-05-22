Premier Danielle Smith sets Oct. 19 referendum on Alberta-Canada separation

Premier Danielle Smith announced that Albertans will go to the polls in October to choose between a binding referendum on quitting Canada and ending the ongoing debate on the issue. This comes after a year-long separation debate and two competing petition efforts

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans will be going to the polls in October to cast their vote on separation – but they won’t actually be voting on whether to separate.

Instead, they’ll be choosing whether or not it’s time to hold a binding referendum on quitting Canada. Smith made the announcement in a televised address Thursday night, saying it's the best solution to fight for the country while giving a justifiable voice to those who no longer feel that Canada works for them.

**'The question will be: Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada? It becomes the 10th question in the referendum, previously set for Oct. 19. '** The other questions ask about immigration reform and constitutional concerns





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Separation Albertans Premier Danielle Smith The Canadian Constitution Canada Alberta Prime Minister Mark Carney United Conservative Party Government Members

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