Premier Danielle Smith has faced criticism for adding a question about Alberta's independence to the upcoming referendum on separation. Critics claim she is gaslighting Albertans and treating them like idiots. However, her supporters argue that she understands her first loyalty is to Alberta separatists and that she owes them something. The controversy has sparked protests, but separatists continue to support her efforts.

Her supporters are idiots and fall for her nonsense. The only thing she needs to say is JT name and they believe her. Less than 24 hours after Premier Danielle Smith announced a referendum question on separation, groups are mobilizing to get people to vote.

Those who support her claim she understands her first loyalty is to Alberta separatists and claim she owes them something. However, her supporters say she portrays herself as fiercely loyal to Alberta and Canada while knowing that would harm her job as leader of the UCP. Groups dispute her statement that she doesn't owe Albertans more than what she has done, saying she owes them a referendum on Alberta's independence.

Meanwhile, Premier Danielle Smith announced that she has added a question about Alberta's independence to the referendum ballot that Canadians will vote on in October. She has claimed she will be voting for Alberta to remain part of Canada. Former Canadian Olympian Catriona Le May Doan is among her supporters carrying Canadian flags. Erik Bay, the Alberta NDP leader, accused her of lying, gaslighting, and treating Albertans as idiots for appealing to her supporters to vote for a separate Alberta.

The Supreme Court of Canada, which upheld the court ruling regarding First Nations treaty rights, will hear the BC government's appeal issues, yet Smith has stated she will appeal the ruling. Despite protests, many separatists support her efforts for a separate Alberta





GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Premier Danielle Smith Referendum Question Albertans Separatists Owing Gaslighting Treating As Idiots

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reshuffles cabinet, assigns Jason Nixon as finance minister.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reassigned about one-quarter of her front bench in Calgary on Thursday, including several key ministers. Premier Danielle Smith has promoted Jason Nixon as finance minister, replacing outgoing finance minister Nathan Horner. Jason Nixon served in the role for a few months at the end of the Jason Kenney's premiership before being shuffled to the backbenches. Premier Smith also appointed Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills MLA Tara Sawyer as Alberta's agriculture minister.

Read more »

Premier Danielle Smith sets Oct. 19 referendum on Alberta-Canada separationPremier Danielle Smith announced that Albertans will go to the polls in October to choose between a binding referendum on quitting Canada and ending the ongoing debate on the issue. This comes after a year-long separation debate and two competing petition efforts

Read more »

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Unveils Referendum Question on Separation from CanadaPremier Danielle Smith proposed an additional question in the Oct. 19 ballot, asking whether Alberta's government should start the legal process to hold a binding referendum on separation. Separatist Jeff Rath criticized Smith's approach, while Thomas Lukaszuk emphasized the importance of remaining part of Canada.

Read more »

Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith announces vote on referendum process rather than direct separation in OctoberPremier Danielle Smith announces that Albertans will vote in October on beginning the process for a future binding referendum on separating from Canada, instead of direct separation itself. The plan faces criticism from separatists as it delays a direct vote, and opponents argue that the government is further fueling uncertainty following competing petitions and a court ruling that halted a separatist signature drive.

Read more »