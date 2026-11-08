Premier Danielle Smith Endorses Federal Budget Major Projects But Criticizes Immigration Policy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith supports federal infrastructure commitments but opposes unilateral immigration changes. She demands a Quebec-style agreement to align newcomer skills with provincial economic needs.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered a measured response to the federal budget released on Saturday, expressing distinct approval for infrastructure initiatives while voicing sharp criticism regarding new immigration strategies. Speaking on her Saturday radio program, Your Province, Your Premier, Smith addressed a caller to outline her government's position on the latest national fiscal measures. She indicated that the provincial leadership is pleased with the federal commitment to advancing major project developments, viewing these efforts as a positive step for private sector investment.

Federal Major Project Support

Premier Smith explicitly welcomed the federal government's promise to solidify commitments to significant infrastructure projects. She highlighted the Pacific Link pipeline pitch as a specific example of the type of major development that Alberta supports. This endorsement signals that the provincial administration sees value in federal efforts to streamline and accelerate large-scale energy and transportation initiatives that are critical to the regional economy. The Premier's stance suggests that Alberta is willing to collaborate on infrastructure goals that align with its industrial priorities.

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Concerns Over Unilateral Immigration Targets

Despite supporting infrastructure, Smith expressed significant concern that the federal government is implementing changes to immigration without consulting the province. She emphasized that the newly announced targets were revealed without prior input from Alberta leadership. The Premier noted that a recent major referendum in the province featured five questions specifically asking for a Quebec-style federal-provincial agreement on immigration. The announcement of new targets immediately after this referendum underscored her frustration with the lack of consultation and cooperation between the two levels of government.

Detailed Breakdown of Admission Plans

The federal government's updated immigration plan outlines specific numerical targets for the years 2027 through 2029. The plan aims to admit 380,000 permanent residents and 370,000 temporary residents annually. Within the temporary resident category, the targets are split between 220,000 workers and 150,000 students each year. These figures for 2027 and 2028 remain identical to those released in the previous year's plan. Additionally, the strategy includes offering permanent status to up to 200,000 longtime temporary residents who have already submitted applications. The overarching goal is to ensure that more than 64 percent of new permanent resident admissions are classified as economic immigrants.

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Alignment With Economic Needs

Premier Smith argued that the current federal approach fails to adequately match arriving newcomers with the skilled training and educational needs of the provincial economy. She reiterated her support for a Quebec-style system, which would allow provinces to directly influence recruitment based on specific labor demands. Under such a system, if a business in Alberta requires more welders, pipefitters, or plumbers, the province could ensure that those specific trades are prioritized in immigration recruitment. This mechanism is intended to prevent a mismatch between the skills of newcomers and the actual requirements of local employers.

Review Of Caregiver Tax Credits

Beyond immigration structure, Smith indicated that her government intends to examine the new federal caregiver tax credit. She stated a desire to determine if there are viable ways for the province to match this federal program. This review reflects an effort to ensure that provincial policies do not lag behind federal incentives in key social and economic areas. The decision to potentially match the credit demonstrates a willingness to engage with federal tax measures where they align with Alberta's fiscal and social policy objectives.