Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns, Shares Plunge 14% as AI Stocks Slide

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned amid an investigation into his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, causing Nvidia shares to fall 14% and dragging down AI stocks and global markets.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned after reports of an affair with a Chinese businesswoman that raised national security concerns in the U.S. Nvidia shares tumbled 14% on Thursday.

The S and P 500 fell 0.7%, the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.5%, and the Dow added 127 points. Oil swung after President Donald Trump said he is no longer interested in a deal with Iran. In premarket trading, Nvidia dropped 7% after reports its board was weighing Huang's ouster. In after-hours trading, Nvidia fell 8.6% after reports the board met late Wednesday to discuss the situation.

Also read Nvidia tumbles early amid questions about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s future

The company is investigating Huang, who admitted to a relationship with a businesswoman who reportedly fed intelligence and advanced chips to China. Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 led Wall Street lower. At 4:11 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 20 points, or 0.04%, S and P 500 E-minis fell 29.25 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 226.25 points, or 0.79%. The future for the S and P 500 slipped 0.4%, while the Dow future was nearly unchanged.

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Chipmakers Fall Amid Nvidia Scandal

Chipmakers Intel, Marvell Technology and Micron fell between 2.6% and 3.4%. AI infrastructure firms CoreWeave and Nebius dropped 7.2% and 4.7%, respectively. Among the Magnificent Seven, Tesla slipped 0.8% while Alphabet gained 0.5%. The declines threatened to erase Wednesday's gains, when strong CoreWeave results helped AI stocks regain footing.

Nvidia shares climbed 2.9% on Wednesday. In early European trading, France's CAC 40 added 0.7% and Germany's DAX rose 1.0% to 26,939.92. Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 0.3% to 10,868.98. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.7% to 60,819.36.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 5,342.73. Taiwan's Taiex lost 2.6%. Australia's S and P/ASX 200 declined nearly 0.1% to 9,146.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3% to 24,008.55, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7% to 3,655.83.

AI Investors Weigh Market Risks

Investors are worried about a potential AI slowdown given questions about whether it will prove profitable enough to justify massive investments. The controversy creates an unusually difficult problem for investors, who have spent years concentrating capital in companies considered indispensable to the AI economy, said Terri-Leigh Bennett, chief operating officer at CMS Prime. It's a great time to be an AI company.

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You definitely have a lot of contagion that happens with retail investors and algorithmic trading, but we don't see capital expenditure on AI slowing down, said Strategy Asset Managers CEO Tom Hulick. The correction in the Nasdaq could quite possibly be an opportunity to enter some of the names without the froth. There is no credible way to put a precise revenue loss on his departure.

Customers buy Nvidia's computing power, software and networking ecosystem, and those advantages wouldn't disappear with its CEO, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. Analysts also said people might still be taking a risk, snatching up Nvidia shares at what appears to be a discount because of uncertainty over what Huang's woes might mean for the company. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.8% to US$87.26 a barrel. Brent crude added 0.8% to $93.53 a barrel.

Oil Prices and Currency Trading

Brent has vacillated within a range of $72 to $120 since the war with Iran pushed prices much higher. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 159.64 Japanese yen from 159.79 yen. The euro cost $1.1095, up from $1.1091.