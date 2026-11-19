Pfizer stops supplying Premarin in Canada due to costs while US access continues. Patients and doctors warn of health risks and lack of covered alternatives for menopausal symptoms.

Pfizer has announced the discontinuation of Premarin vaginal cream and oral estrogen tablets in Canada, a move that has sparked significant concern among menopause specialists and patients alike. The pharmaceutical giant confirmed it will cease supplying these critical medications in the Canadian market, despite continuing to offer the same products to patients in the United States. This divergence in availability has left many healthcare providers worried about the immediate and long-term ramifications for women navigating menopause symptoms across the country.

Premarin Supply Discontinuation Timeline

Pfizer formally notified Health Canada on November 3 of its intention to stop supplying Premarin products, according to the federal drug-shortage database. The vaginal cream is being discontinued immediately, while oral tablets will remain available only while existing inventory lasts. Manufacturers estimate that current stock may sustain demand until next June. This decision impacts a medication that was first approved in Canada in 1941 and is manufactured in Brandon, Manitoba, using active ingredients derived from the urine of pregnant mares in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

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Price Disparities and Commercial Factors

Sophie Morin, a spokesperson for Pfizer Canada, stated that the decision to withdraw Premarin was driven by commercial unsustainability. The company cited a complex range of factors including manufacturing and supply costs, the local pricing and reimbursement environment, and the difficulty of maintaining a sustainable supply over the long term. A significant driver of this disparity is the price difference between the two nations. In Canada, federal drug rules keep the typical retail price of a Premarin cream tube at approximately $50. In contrast, the same product retails for between $400 and $500 in the United States, making the Canadian market less financially viable for the manufacturer.

Patient Impact and Health Risks

Physicians warn that the removal of Premarin could lead to a rebound of severe menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes and vaginal irritation. Dr. Rithvika Ramesh, a family physician in Toronto, highlighted that Premarin is the only vaginal estrogen cream covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit program. She emphasized that for older adults, the cream is not merely a quality-of-life intervention but a preventative health measure. It is used to treat atrophic vaginitis and dyspareunia, and crucially, it helps prevent recurrent urinary tract infections that can progress to sepsis, a life-threatening condition where the immune system reacts extremely to an infection.

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Alternative Options and Government Response

While alternatives such as vaginal rings, tablets, and inserts exist, many specialists argue they do not align with specific patient needs or symptom profiles. Lily Barnes, a spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones, confirmed that these alternative vaginal estrogen products remain covered on the provincial drug formulary. The Canadian Pharmacists Association has also developed resources to help providers manage supply changes. However, Dr. Ramesh noted that patients may face additional out-of-pocket costs or be forced to transition to products that do not adequately address their unique physiological requirements.

Advocacy and Regulatory Concerns

Celebrated obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter has publicly criticized the decision, urging all Canadians to engage with the issue. She wrote that the discontinuation is not just about Premarin but reflects broader concerns regarding medication access and international trade policies. Gunter pointed out that the United States has seen rising demand for hormone therapy after the FDA removed long-standing safety warnings last November. In contrast, Health Canada has not removed similar warnings, potentially influencing the market dynamics. Experts are calling on the federal government to intervene, citing its oversight of drug approvals and trade policies as a potential avenue for resolving the shortage.