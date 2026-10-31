Pregnant Woman Killed, Six Injured in Halloween Eve Shooting at Fairfield Spirit Halloween Store

A targeted shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center in Fairfield, California, killed a pregnant 31-year-old woman and wounded six others on the eve of Halloween. Police have made no arrests and are searching for the suspect.

A pregnant woman was killed and six other people were wounded in a targeted shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California, on the eve of Halloween, police said.

The gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Solano Town Center mall, about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco. The shooting happened as many shoppers were making last-minute holiday preparations. No arrests have been made. The woman killed was identified by police as Constance Hages, 31.

Also read Mike’s Place staff keeping Halloween spirit alive as Chatham restaurant works toward rebuilding

Family members told authorities she was pregnant at the time of her death. Three male victims, ages 16, 19 and 32, remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon. A 23-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition. Two additional victims who suffered gunshot wounds were treated and released.

Advertisement

Victims And Police Response

In total, seven people were shot, one fatally. Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall told reporters late Friday that based on preliminary information, the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect inside the store. Detectives are actively investigating and reviewing evidence to identify the person responsible for what authorities called a heinous act of violence. The FBI Sacramento field office said it deployed its evidence response team to assist Fairfield police in the investigation.

We recognize the concern and uncertainty this incident has created throughout our community, particularly with the many Halloween events and celebrations planned for today, the police department said in a statement. We understand that an incident of this nature is frightening and deeply unsettling. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, look out for one another, and report any suspicious activity. Spirit Halloween said in a statement, Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this event. The store will remain closed out of respect for those impacted and to support the ongoing investigation. A man at the scene who spoke with CNN affiliate KCRA said his wife was by the store's wig section when shots rang out and she ran out the emergency exit. She said she heard five big bangs.

Advertisement

Community Reaction And Mall Closure

It was loud, David Bernal told KCRA. She's at home right now and still in shock. She just told me she heard some shots and people running, yelling and crying, Bernal said. Solano Town Center, which has more than 130 shops and restaurants, remained open during regular business hours on Halloween but cancelled its planned Mall-O-Ween event for Saturday evening.

The event would have included mall-wide trick-or-treating for children. The mall said it was cancelling in light of last night's event. Fairfield is a city of some 120,000 residents, about 37 miles southwest of Sacramento and roughly halfway between Sacramento and San Francisco. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 388 mass shootings nationwide so far this year. The investigation is ongoing.