Prediction Markets Surge in US Midterms with $1.4 Billion Traded

Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket see record $1.4 billion trading volume during the US midterm election cycle, reshaping political forecasting alongside traditional polling methods.

Prediction markets are experiencing an unprecedented breakout during the current United States midterm election cycle, with total trading volume surpassing $1.4 billion across major platforms. This surge marks a significant shift in how political outcomes are perceived, as platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket increasingly appear alongside traditional polling data in mainstream media coverage. The rapid adoption of these betting exchanges has transformed them from niche financial instruments into central components of the electoral narrative.

Record Trading Volume Defines Midterm Cycle

Tarek Mansour, the chief executive officer of Kalshi, which stands as the largest regulated prediction market platform in the United States, has explicitly labeled the upcoming midterms as the prediction market election. This designation reflects the sheer scale of activity observed this cycle, where user engagement and capital deployment have reached historic highs. The platform, which received clearance from federal regulators in 2024 to allow election betting, now facilitates trades on a wide array of real-world events beyond just candidate victories.

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Users on these platforms can wager on specific outcomes including voter turnout numbers, individual race results, and even precise quotes candidates might use in speeches. The volume of activity is staggering compared to previous cycles, with recent reports indicating that the number of midterm markets available on these platforms has increased sixteenfold since the 2024 election period. This exponential growth highlights a fundamental change in investor behavior and public interest in political forecasting tools.

Mainstream Integration and Media Partnerships

The integration of prediction market odds into mainstream journalism has accelerated significantly, driven by strategic partnerships between trading platforms and major news organizations. Valerie Cross, head of emerging verticals at Kalshi, noted that this election cycle represents the first time prediction markets have become truly mainstream for a major American election. This visibility is bolstered by recent data-sharing agreements involving CNN, CNBC, Fox News, and Kalshi, as well as collaborations between Polymarket and Dow Jones or Substack.

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These partnerships ensure that market odds are displayed alongside traditional election coverage, providing viewers with a real-time barometer of implied probabilities. David Szakonyi, co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Data Collective, described this phenomenon as the biggest experiment in American politics regarding regulated, open-to-public markets without betting caps. The presence of these odds in daily news broadcasts signals a permanent shift in how electoral information is disseminated to the general public.

Expert Analysis on Accuracy and Polling Dynamics

Despite the popularity surge, experts caution against viewing prediction markets as a complete replacement for traditional polling methods. Rajiv Sethi, an economist at Columbia University with over twenty years of study in this field, described the accuracy of these markets as a mixed bag. While prediction markets successfully predicted Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 presidential election on election night, they demonstrated less accuracy when forecasting down-ballot races.

Sethi emphasized that polls remain the principal ingredient for making forecasts, even for traders operating on prediction market platforms. He explained that when polling data moves, market odds typically follow suit, though markets can also react to other factors independent of poll shifts. Unlike polls, which provide a static snapshot of voter intent that quickly becomes outdated, prediction markets offer a continuous, real-time measure of probability that evolves with new information and trading activity.

Voter Influence and Regulatory Concerns

A study funded by the Brennan Center for Justice and conducted on September 21, 2026, revealed that U.S. voters are actively influenced by prediction market data. The research, surveying 1,994 registered voters, found that higher odds of winning on Kalshi directly correlated with increased perceptions of a candidate's electability. However, the same study highlighted a strong desire among the electorate for stricter oversight, with eighty percent of respondents favoring tighter regulation or an outright ban on these platforms.

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Concerns about market manipulation and insider trading persist among critics, with some experts warning that thinly traded markets pose significant risks. An ACDC report examining 21,811 midterm markets on Polymarket and Kalshi found that most wagers were concentrated in a small number of high-profile races, including Senate contests in Texas, Maine, Michigan, and South Carolina, as well as Kentucky's fourth Congressional District. These specific races attracted several times more money than others, raising questions about the representativeness of the broader market data.