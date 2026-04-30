Prediction Markets See Dominance of Polymarket as ETFs Poised to Enter Traditional Finance

Polymarket leads prediction markets with a 95% fee share, while upcoming U.S. prediction market ETFs could introduce new competition and mainstream adoption.

Prediction markets are experiencing significant developments as new ETF products could soon integrate them into the traditional financial system. The latest data reveals a highly concentrated market, with Polymarket emerging as the dominant player.

Total fees for prediction markets reached approximately $8.72 million at press time, reflecting an 8.38% decline from the previous week. However, the most striking trend is the overwhelming dominance of Polymarket, which generated $7.54 million in fees on its international platform alone. This figure is ten times higher than its U.S. counterpart, which recorded $757K in fees.

Together, these two platforms account for roughly 95% of all fees in the prediction market space, leaving other competitors like Limitless, PancakeSwap Prediction, and Predict Fun with minimal market share. Despite some platforms experiencing triple-digit growth, their contributions remain a fraction of the total activity.

The landscape is set to change dramatically with the potential launch of the first prediction market ETFs in the U.S. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, these ETFs could debut as early as next week. Roundhill has already filed to introduce six such funds, with an effective date of May 5. These ETFs will focus on U.S. election outcomes, covering both the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race.

By offering a familiar ETF structure, these products aim to attract a broader range of investors who may be hesitant to engage directly with crypto-native platforms. This development could introduce new competition for Polymarket, as traditional investors seek the simplicity and regulated environment of ETFs. While it is still early days, this move represents a crucial step toward mainstream adoption of prediction markets.

Polymarket's dominance highlights the current state of the prediction market landscape, but the upcoming ETFs could reshape the competitive dynamics and bring prediction markets to a wider audience





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