Predatory Token Rally and Market Manipulation Allegations

In April, the value of RaveDAO tokens surged by 7,311% to reach $22.13 due to high trading volume. Allegations of predatory practices and market manipulation were made, leading to investigations by exchanges. Markets have been volatile, with a significant correction in trading volume and mistrust among investors.

In April, the RaveDAO token prices rocketed higher by 7,311%, going from $0.266 to $22.13 . Heavy trading volume in both spot and derivatives markets helped keep the rally going but also introduced high volatility, with a 46% correction within a day on the 15th of April.

The company had responded, denying the allegations, but the crypto investigator pointed to the supply concentration and asserted that the team believed otherwise. The token was trading just below $0.6 at the time of writing.

Moreover, the entirety of the token's rally has been erased, adding suspicion to the predatory nature of the move. The insider trading accusations and market manipulation allegations saw exchanges announce they were opening investigations into the matter.

However, conclusive reports from these investigations have not yet been released. Moreover, mistrust continued to swirl about the token, which continued to slide down the price charts. The $0.6-$0.7 area had tested as resistance in December 2025 and again in February earlier this year. This area has been flipped to resistance, and a move to the next significant demand zone at $0.30 can commence.

The RAVE price action has seen wild volatility recently, and a downtrend was in progress





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Ravedao Token Rally Predatory Practices Price Manipulation Investigations Mistrust Volatility Market Manipulation $22.13 $26.6 $0.225 $0.30 $0.6 $0.7 Deep Retracement Swing Low Market-Wide Sentiment Organic Demand And Conviction Presumption Of Profit-Taking Investments Exchanges Undervalued Crypto

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