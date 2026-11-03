Prawn Harvesters Fined for Fishing Near Howe Sound Sponge Reefs

Fisheries and Oceans Canada fines two men $7,400 combined for violating closures near fragile glass sponge reefs in Howe Sound.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has issued combined fines totaling $7,400 against two recreational prawn harvesters for illegal fishing activities near environmentally sensitive glass sponge reefs in Howe Sound. The enforcement action stems from incidents that occurred last December near Passage Island, where fishery officers discovered unauthorized prawn traps during routine patrols. The federal department released a statement on Monday detailing the convictions and emphasizing the ecological importance of the protected marine area.

The Core Enforcement Mechanism and Fines

Fisheries and Oceans Canada enforced strict closures to protect fragile ecosystems, resulting in significant financial penalties for violators. Xiu Qiang Song was convicted in North Vancouver provincial court on September 14 for fishing during a closed time period and received a $5,000 fine. Martin Madden faced similar charges and was convicted of the same offense on June 4 of this year, receiving a $2,400 fine. Court records indicate that a third individual, Long Li, was charged on the same file and convicted in June. Li was found guilty of catching and retaining undersized salmon and received a separate $300 fine. These penalties underscore the strict regulatory framework in place to deter unauthorized harvesting in sensitive zones.

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Ecological Significance of Glass Sponge Reefs

Government officials highlighted that glass sponge reefs are globally unique ancient ecosystems that are ecologically vital and biologically fragile. The federal department noted that these structures are under threat from human activity, including illegal fishing operations. According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the sponges are among the oldest living animals on Earth, with some reefs thought to be over 9,000 years old. The area near Passage Island represents a critical habitat that requires protection from physical disturbance caused by fishing gear and vessels.

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Stakeholder Positions and Regulatory Stance

Fisheries and Oceans Canada reminded recreational harvesters to respect fishing closures, which protect sensitive marine ecosystems and help sustain fish and shellfish resources for the long term. The department stressed that compliance with these regulations is essential for maintaining the health of marine biodiversity. By targeting violations near Passage Island, officials aim to demonstrate that environmental protections are actively enforced regardless of the type of gear used. The stance taken by the regulator aligns with broader conservation goals to preserve unique biological heritage sites from industrial and recreational degradation.

Real World Impact and Reporting Procedures

The fines serve as a direct consequence for individuals who disregard seasonal and spatial restrictions designed to safeguard marine life. The enforcement action in Howe Sound demonstrates the tangible impact of regulatory measures on local recreational fishing activities. The Department asks anyone with information about suspected fisheries violations to call its Pacific region toll-free reporting line at 1-800-465-4336. Alternatively, members of the public can report concerns by emailing DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to assist in ongoing conservation efforts.