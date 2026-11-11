Pradasphere Exhibition Drives 100 Million Euro Revenue for Prada Group

Pradasphere exhibition at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele generates projected 100 million euros in annual revenue. The immersive museum experience boosts sales by altering customer perspectives on the luxury brand heritage.

Prada Group anticipates that its new permanent exhibition, Pradasphere, located within Milan's historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele shopping arcade, will generate 100 million euros in annual revenue. This commercial projection, which executive chairman Luca Bertelli suggests could be exceeded, underscores the financial viability of integrating deep brand heritage with high-end retail experiences. The exhibition serves as a central anchor for the brand's expansion strategy in one of Europe's most prestigious luxury destinations.

Museum Experience Boosts Retail Sales

The eight-space exhibition is fully booked into the new year, indicating strong consumer demand for immersive cultural content within luxury retail environments. Luca Bertelli noted that visitors demonstrate a tendency to spend more after immersing themselves in the brand's history, often returning for additional purchases after completing the tour. Customers who traverse the museum spaces develop a completely different perspective of the brand, browsing the adjacent stores with distinct minds compared to typical shoppers.

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Heritage Artifacts and Design Evolution

The exhibition showcases iconic items from the Fratelli Prada legacy, founded by Mario and Martino Prada in 1913. Highlights include a pleated evening bag featuring a devilish head-shaped clasp with its tongue sticking out, a detail that reappeared on the Spring-Summer 2024 runway. Miuccia Prada's third-generation entry into the family business is represented by trademark nylon bags designed in the 1970s and a chocolate brown opera coat from her first 1988 collection.

Innovation Through Sports and Engineering

Bertelli emphasized that curiosity and experimentation drive the company, citing investments in sports and engineering such as the Luna Rossa America's Cup sailing team formed in the 1990s. These endeavors developed materials expertise that facilitated collaboration with Axiom Space on the Artesis space suit prototype displayed at the exhibition's end. Prada engineered the suit's outer layer to withstand extreme thermal conditions and the high-performance inner layer focusing on thermal regulation and comfort for astronauts.

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Strategic Expansion Across Eight Floors

Prada's presence in the Galleria now spans eight floors, encompassing the existing Marchesi 1824 pastry shop and Osservatorio Fondazione Prada contemporary art space. The layout includes private salons and apartments, with most visitors concluding their journey through a secret underground passage connecting menswear and womenswear boutiques. This passage occupies the original Fratelli Prada premises and contains lesser-known chapters from the brand's history, including a chandelier dress created for Baz Luhrmann's film productions.

Visitor Access and Future Development

Access to the compact eight rooms is strictly limited to just 20 visitors admitted by appointment each hour. Luca Bertelli promised that the exhibition will remain in constant evolution, ensuring the content remains fresh for repeat visitors. The strategy aims to connect Prada aficionados with the fashion house's heritage in ways that transcend simple nostalgia, delivering tangible commercial payoffs while enriching the brand's cultural narrative.