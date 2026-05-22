Practice Session at Montreal Sprint Weekend

The sole practice session at Montreal, the third sprint weekend in four rounds, was significant as teams and drivers prepared for sprint qualifying later today. The FIA temporarily trialed a new rear lights system for MGU-K power derating, with different colors indicating different power levels. Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, and other drivers faced technical issues, while the hard compound was prioritized. The Mercedes switched to soft rubber with fewer than 20 minutes remaining, and the session was lengthened due to two red flags.

Montreal is the third sprint weekend in four rounds, meaning this was the sole practice session , carrying all the more significance as teams and drivers strove to set up their cars for sprint qualifying later today.

Taking on driver feedback from the earlier rounds, the FIA used the session to temporarily trial a new rear lights system for MGU-K power derating, with different colours depending on the MGU-K no longer being at full power, the MGU-K being fully cut, and super clipping – all of which normally are represented by a red light. At the end of his second lap, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, struck by a suspected electrical problem.

At the exit of Turn 4, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, hit a groundhog and consequently clattered into the wall. The session was interrupted for more than 15 minutes. The hard compound was still prioritised as practice resumed, with Antonelli setting a new benchmark in 1m14.670s, then surpassed by Russell in 1m14.560s. The latter subsequently improved to a 1m14.444s, but Antonelli fought back with a 1m14.392s, putting Piastri’s earlier reference 0.571s adrift.

The Mercedes switched to soft rubber with fewer than 20 minutes remaining. Norris and Piastri ended up out of the top five, some 1.4s and 1.6s adrift, but the Australian’s personal benchmark was obtained with hard rubber. Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Image





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F1 Montreal Practice Session Sprint Weekend Driver Feedback Rear Lights System MGU-K Power Derating Different Colors Technical Issues Hard Compound Soft Rubber

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