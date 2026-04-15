PR Stunt Backfires: DoorDash Driver and Trump Tip Tax Promotion Sparks Outrage Online

A planned White House event featuring a DoorDash driver delivering food to President Trump to promote a 'no tax on tips' policy has backfired, igniting accusations of a staged PR stunt and leading to a public relations representative's defensive online meltdown. Critics argue the driver was a paid actor, while the company representative insists the event was legitimate commemoration.

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The intricate dance of public relations faced a significant challenge when Julian Crowley, a representative for a company, found himself embroiled in a self-inflicted public relations crisis on the platform X. The controversy erupted following his defensive responses to backlash concerning a carefully orchestrated public relations stunt involving President Donald Trump. This event, intended to promote a specific policy, instead sparked widespread accusations of inauthenticity and manipulation.

The staged event featured Sharon Simmons, a grandmother and DoorDash driver from Arkansas, delivering McDonald's to the White House for President Trump. The intention was to highlight how Trump's proposed 'no tax on tips' policy, part of his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, had supposedly saved Simmons $11,000 in the previous year, funds she claimed would be allocated towards her husband's cancer treatment. However, the perceived manufactured nature of the interaction, especially with a multitude of reporters present and Trump himself quipping about its lack of staged appearance, fueled skepticism among X users.

Further complicating the narrative was the revelation that Simmons had previously advocated for the 'no tax on tips' policy at a Republican-backed event in Nevada in July of the preceding year. This prior involvement led to a torrent of online accusations branding Simmons as a 'fake,' a 'paid actor,' a 'plant,' and a 'prop' for the administration's propaganda efforts. In response to this mounting criticism, Crowley took to X, attempting to clarify the situation. He asserted that the event was a deliberate and transparent attempt to commemorate the policy's first anniversary and vehemently denied that Simmons was a prop, plant, or actor, emphasizing her genuine status as a DoorDash driver who supported the beneficial policy.

Crowley's defense, however, seemed to amplify the controversy. When questioned about the likelihood of a random DoorDash driver with prior ties to the policy being selected for such a prominent event, Crowley adopted a sarcastic tone, implying that it was unreasonable to suggest Simmons could not hold the same policy views over time. He further engaged in a back-and-forth with users, retweeting a consistent response of PRESS CONFERENCE to accusations of fakery. The situation escalated to the point where Crowley felt compelled to correct Grok, X's AI chatbot, which had mistakenly identified two different Sharon individuals. Crowley insisted it was the same Sharon, who had relocated but maintained her support for the 'no tax on tips' policy. This prolonged and often defensive engagement from Crowley inadvertently deepened the public relations predicament.





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