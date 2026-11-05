PR Expert Testifies Galloway Could Have Rehabilitated Reputation After Rape Allegations

Reputation expert Norman Stowe testified that Steven Galloway had a strong path to recovery after rape accusations, contradicting his report's claim that the author made no such efforts.

Norman Stowe, a recognized authority in reputation rehabilitation and crisis management, provided critical testimony during the defamation lawsuit filed by author Steven Galloway against his accuser, identified in court documents as A.B., and other defendants who published unproven allegations. Stowe told the B.C. Supreme Court that Galloway, a former University of British Columbia professor, possessed a strong path to reputational recovery and could have resumed a version of his writing career, despite the severe professional damage claimed by the plaintiff.

Expert Assessment of Rehabilitation Path

Stowe testified that he was retained to produce a report for the defence of A.B., whose identity is protected under a strict publication ban, to evaluate the potential for Galloway to restore his professional standing. The expert emphasized that the fundamental steps required to rehabilitate an individual's reputation remain consistent regardless of the specific nature of the allegations, a principle he applied to Galloway's case involving rape accusations. He asserted that the author had significant potential to rebuild his career, challenging the narrative that the allegations permanently destroyed his professional viability.

Also read UBC Professor Testifies in Steven Galloway Defamation Trial Over Rettracted Assault Statement

Contradictions in Defense Report

However, Stowe's credibility regarding the completeness of his assessment was tested during cross-examination by Galloway's legal team, who highlighted a significant error in his written report. Stowe conceded that his report incorrectly stated that Galloway had made no efforts whatsoever to rehabilitate his reputation, a statement the expert acknowledged was factually wrong. This admission occurred while Stowe was also questioned about his prior experience, revealing that he had never previously worked on a file involving someone accused of rape, despite his general expertise in crisis management.

Comparisons to High-Profile Cases

To support his argument that Galloway could have recovered, Stowe's report cited examples of other high-profile individuals who suffered severe reputational damage but eventually regained their standing. The expert referenced prominent figures such as Bill Clinton, Martha Stewart, and Tiger Woods, drawing parallels between their situations and Galloway's predicament to illustrate the possibility of professional resurgence. These comparisons were intended to demonstrate that even widespread public scandal does not necessarily equate to a permanent end to a career.

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Court Challenges to Comparisons

During the proceedings, the validity of these high-profile comparisons was challenged by the opposing counsel, who argued that the nature of the allegations against Galloway was fundamentally different. Under rigorous cross-examination, Stowe agreed that the rape accusations against Galloway did not belong in the same category or universe as the misconduct allegations involving Clinton, Stewart, or Woods. This concession highlighted the unique severity and stigma associated with sexual assault claims compared to the public scandals involving the other cited figures.

Lawsuit Background and Outcomes

Galloway maintains that he never committed the assaults he is accused of, a position supported by an independent review conducted by a retired judge hired by the University of British Columbia, which found the claims unsubstantiated. The author argues that the public allegations effectively destroyed his career and led to significant professional and personal harm since the initial accusations surfaced over a decade ago. He filed the defamation lawsuit in 2018 seeking accountability for the publication of these unproven allegations.

Legal Resolutions and Future Steps

The legal battle has seen partial resolutions, with several individuals originally named as defendants in Galloway's lawsuit having already settled with him. These settling defendants have provided public apologies, signaling a recognition of the harm caused by their publications. The current testimony regarding reputational damage and rehabilitation potential continues to shape the ongoing legal proceedings, which are expected to proceed based on the evidence presented by both sides regarding the lasting impact of the allegations on Galloway's life and career.